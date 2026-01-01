|Engine
|124.8 cc
The Raider Drum, is listed at ₹95,526 (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Raider offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Raider Drum is available in 10 colour options: Blazing Blue, Fiery Yellow, Iron Man, Striking Red, Wicked Black, Deadpool, Forza Blue, Nardo Grey, Wolverine, Black Panther.
The Raider Drum is powered by a 124.8 cc engine.
In the Raider's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Xtreme 125R priced between ₹91.5 Thousands - 1.08 Lakhs or the Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 priced between ₹92.18 Thousands - 98.4 Thousands.
The Raider Drum has Underseat storage, Clock, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.