RaiderPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsOffersDealersEMINewsVideos
TVS Raider Front Left View
View all Images

TVS Raider

Launched in Sept 2021

4.3
89 Reviews
Review & Win ₹2000
₹85,010 - 1.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

Raider Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 124.8 cc

Raider: 124.8 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 59.86 kmpl

Raider: 71.94 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 12.39 ps

Raider: 11.38 ps

Speed

Category Average: 104.0 kmph

Raider: 99.0 kmph

View all Raider Specs and Features

About TVS Raider

Latest Update

  • TVS Raider 125 crosses 1 million sales in India. Variants-wise features explained
  • TVS Raider 125 crosses 1 million sales mark. Here's why it is popular

    • Introduction

     Read More
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Raider.
    VS
    TVS Raider
    Bajaj Pulsar NS 125
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Seat
    Model Name
    Speedometer
    Engine
    Tap here to expand
    TVS Raider Variants
    TVS Raider price starts at ₹ 85,010 and goes up to ₹ 1.04 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). TVS Raider comes Read More
    6 Variants Available
    Drum₹85,010*
    124.8 cc
    99 kmph
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Seat Type: Single
    Battery Capacity: MF battery, 12V 4 Ah
    View More
    Check Offers
    Single Seat₹96,010*
    124.8 cc
    99 kmph
    Battery Capacity: 12 V / 4 Ah
    Low Battery Indicator
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Seat Type: Single
    View More
    Check Offers
    Split Seat₹97,850*
    124.8 cc
    99 kmph
    Seat Type: Split
    Clock
    Low Battery Indicator
    Check Offers
    iGo₹98,530*
    124.8 cc
    99 kmph
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Seat Type: Single
    Battery Capacity: 12V/ 4 Ah
    Clock
    Low Battery Indicator
    View More
    Check Offers
    Super Squad Edition₹1.01 Lakhs*
    124.8 cc
    99 kmph
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Split
    Battery Capacity: 12 V / 4 Ah
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Low Battery Indicator
    View More
    Check Offers
    SmartXonnect₹1.04 Lakhs*
    124.8 cc
    99 kmph
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Split
    Battery Capacity: 12 V / 4 Ah
    Low Battery Indicator
    View More
    Check Offers

    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    TVS Raider Brochure

    Download brochure for:
    • Colours & Specs
    • Detailed info on specs & features

    TVS Raider Expert Review

    By: Prashant Singh
    4 out of 5

    Pros

    Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

    Cons

    Busy designBraking could have been better

    The 125 cc segment of motorcycles is very popular in the Indian market. Most people who ride 100 cc motorcycles often end up upgrading to 125 cc motorcycles. This is mostly because a 125 cc motorcycle won't have a big effect on fuel efficiency but it would have an up-market feel because of the quality levels and features on offer. There are a lot of 125 cc motorcycles that are well-established.

    Now, the latest motorcycle to enter the segment comes from TVS and they aim to revolutionise the 125 cc commuter space with its latest offering - Raider. The manufacturer is claiming several segment-first features, alongside a completely sporty and energetic design. The homegrown automaker aims to lure in a younger set of audience with the Raider which is an all-new product built from the ground up and takes aim at already established offerings such as the Bajaj Pulsar 125, Hero Super Splendor and the Honda CB Shine SP.

    READ MORE

    TVS Raider Images

    17 images
    View All Raider Images

    TVS Raider Colours

    TVS Raider is available in the 6 Colours in India.

    Black panther
    Blazing blue
    Fiery yellow
    Iron man
    Striking red
    Wicked black

    TVS Raider Specifications and Features

    Max Power11.38 PS
    Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
    Charging PointYes
    Mileage71.94 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine124.8 cc
    Max Speed99 kmph
    View all Raider specs and features

    TVS Raider comparison with similar bikes

    TVS Raider
    Bajaj Pulsar NS 125
    Yamaha FZ-FI V3
    Hero Xtreme 160R
    Hero Xtreme 125R
    Bajaj Pulsar N125
    Oben Rorr EZ
    ₹85,010*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.01 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.17 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.12 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹96,425*
    Check Offers
    ₹94,707*
    Check Offers
    ₹89,999*
    Check Offers
    User Rating
    4.6
    88 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    8 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.3
    32 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    48 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    6 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    2 Reviews
    Power
    8.37kW
    Power
    12 PS
    Power
    12.4 PS
    Power
    15 PS
    Power
    11.55 PS
    Power
    12 PS
    Power
    -
    Torque
    11.2 Nm
    Torque
    11 Nm
    Torque
    13.3 Nm
    Torque
    14 Nm
    Torque
    10.5 Nm
    Torque
    11 Nm
    Torque
    52 Nm
    Engine
    124.8 cc
    Engine
    124.45 cc
    Engine
    149 cc
    Engine
    163.2 cc
    Engine
    124.7 cc
    Engine
    124.58 cc
    Engine
    -
    Kerb Weight
    123 kg
    Kerb Weight
    144 kg
    Kerb Weight
    135 kg
    Kerb Weight
    139.5 kg
    Kerb Weight
    136 kg
    Kerb Weight
    125 kg
    Kerb Weight
    148 kg
    Length
    2070 mm
    Length
    2012 mm
    Length
    1990 mm
    Length
    2029 mm
    Length
    2009 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    2101 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Currently viewingRaider vs Pulsar NS 125Raider vs FZ-FI V3Raider vs Xtreme 160RRaider vs  Xtreme 125RRaider vs Pulsar N125Raider vs Rorr EZ
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.
    TVS Raider Offers
    Delhi
    Bring Home Tvs Raider at Low ROI 9.99% + Low EMI S...
    Applicable on raiderdrum & 4 more variants
    Expiring on 1 Apr
    View Offer
    View All Offers

    TVS Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    BAJWA AUTOMOTIVES PRIVATE LIMITED
    51-A &Amp; 52-East Krishna Nagar, Main Jagatpuri Road, Shahdara, Delhi 110051
    +91 - 9910730008
    BINSAR AUTOMOBILES
    954/E, 100 Foota Road, Babarpur Extn. Shahadra, Delhi 110032
    +91 - 9318436799
    Balaji TVS
    E2/244, Shastri Nagar, Opp Metro Pillar No 168, Central Delhi, Delhi 110052
    +91 - 9717477128
    DYNAMIC MOTORS PVT LTD
    C-3 Milap Nagar Old Pankha Road, Nr. - Himalaya Sagar Sbi Bank, Uttam Nagar, Delhi 110059
    +91 - 7290041357
    BAJWA AUTOMOBILES
    X/1578, Satnam Road, Jheel Market, Khuranja, Delhi 110051
    +91 - 9818905302
    BINSAR AUTOMOBILES
    B-314, Main Road, Mandoli Chungi Extn, Delhi 110093
    +91 - 9318436799
    See All TVS Dealers in Delhi

    TVS Raider Videos

    2021 TVS Raider track test review: Commuter for the young at heart
    11 Jan 2024

    Popular TVS Bikes

    View all TVS Bikes
    View all Upcoming TVS Bikes

    TVS Raider EMI

    Select Variant:
    Drum
    124.8 cc | 11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
    ₹ 85,010*
    Select Variant
    Drum
    124.8 cc | 11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
    ₹85,010*
    Single Seat
    8.37kW @ 7500 rpm | 99 kmph | 570 km
    ₹96,010*
    Split Seat
    124.8 cc | 11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
    ₹97,850*
    iGo
    11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm | 99 kmph | 570 km
    ₹98,530*
    Super Squad Edition
    8.37kW @ 7500 rpm | 99 kmph | 570 Km
    ₹1.01 Lakhs*
    SmartXonnect
    8.37kW @ 7500 rpm | 99 kmph | 570 Km
    ₹1.04 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹1535.46/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    TVS Raider User Reviews & Ratings

    4.28
    89 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    3
    4 & above
    58
    5 rating
    28
    Write a Review
    Smooth and stylish
    TVS Raider has been amazing! It’s such a smooth ride, even in bumpy areas. The looks are stylish, and I’m getting a lot of attention. It's perfect for short trips and very fuel-efficient too.By: Ryan D’Souza (Feb 14, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect for city ride
    I am in love with the TVS Raider. It's so comfortable and easy to handle. Riding through traffic is a breeze. Plus, the design is too cool! The mileage is also pretty decent.By: Arindam Chatterjee (Feb 14, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Super fast and agile
    The TVS Raider is a beast on the road! It accelerates quickly and is very agile, making it ideal for city commutes. The sporty design is an added bonus. Super impressed with its performance.By: Sourav Mukherjee (Feb 14, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Loved the ride
    The TVS Raider is really a blast to ride! It's super smooth on roads and the handling is perfect. The design is so modern and it catches everyone's eye. Loved every ride till now! Very comfy and efficient.By: Atul Kumar (Feb 11, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Great value for money
    I got the TVS Raider and it's been great! The performance is awesome, especially in city traffic. It handles well and looks stylish. Great mileage as well, making it a perfect city commuter.By: Vipul Srivastava (Feb 11, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect family bike with sporty look
    This is my first bike, and the performance, design, color, model, and comfort are all excellent.... By: Ragunath (Feb 1, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Great After Sales Support
    The after-sales service is fantastic! I had some questions after buying the bike, and the team was super helpful. It gives me peace of mind knowing I can rely on them for support!By: Vikram Kumar (Jan 23, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Excellent Performance And Style
    The TVS Raider impresses with its smooth performance and sleek design, offering both power and style for daily riders.By: Manoj Kapoor (Jan 9, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    A Great Ride For Daily Commute
    The TVS Raider is an excellent choice for daily commuting, delivering great fuel efficiency and a comfortable ride.By: Ishaan Yadav (Jan 9, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Its a must buy
    Looks fabulous the design, colour and every is just upto the mark. I personally love this model and everyone around me does too.By: shristi jain (Oct 29, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Read all Reviews

    Explore Other Options

    Sports Naked Bikes
    Sports Naked Bikes Under 90000
    Upcoming Sports Naked Bikes
    Cars & BikesNew BikesTVS BikesTVS Raider