Introduction

The TVS Raider 125 is a sports commuter motorcycle introduced in September 2021. Positioned in the competitive 125cc segment, it rivals the Bajaj Pulsar N125, Honda SP 125, and Hero Xtreme 125. The Raider is powered by a 124.8cc single-cylinder, air- and oil-cooled engine that delivers 11.22 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 11.75 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. Designed for urban commuting and occasional long rides, the Raider blends performance, efficiency, and modern features. Celebrating its milestone of crossing one million sales, TVS has introduced the iGO variant, which adds a segment-first 'Boost Mode.' The Raider 125 is available in six variants with a wide range of colour options.

TVS Raider 125 Price

The TVS Raider 125 is priced competitively across its variants. The entry-level drum brake variant is priced at ₹85,010 (ex-showroom). The Single Seat variant is available at ₹96,010 (ex-showroom), while the Split Seat variant is priced at ₹97,850 (ex-showroom). The Raider iGO variant, featuring the new Boost Mode, is priced at ₹98,530 (ex-showroom). The Super Squad Edition is available at ₹1,01,130 (ex-showroom) with Marvel-themed graphics. The top-spec Raider SX variant, featuring advanced technology, is priced at ₹1,04,471 (ex-showroom).

When was the TVS Raider 125 launched?

The TVS Raider 125 was launched in India in September 2021, entering the competitive 125cc commuter segment. The motorcycle became TVS's best-selling motorcycle in FY2024, ranking third overall out of the company's portfolio after the Jupiter and XL 100. To commemorate its milestone of one million sales, TVS introduced the iGO variant, featuring Boost Mode for enhanced performance. Over time, the Raider lineup has expanded to include six variants.

How many variants and colour options of the TVS Raider 125 are available?

The TVS Raider 125 is offered in six variants with varying features and colour options. The entry-level drum brake variant is available in two colours: Striking Red and Wicked Black. The Single Seat variant shares the same colour options. The Split Seat variant, distinguished by its separate pillion seat comes in two additional colours, Fiery Yellow and Blazing Blue.

The Raider iGO variant, introduced as a celebration of the Raider’s sales milestone, features a segment-first Boost Mode. This variant offers enhanced performance with a torque boost of 0.55 Nm on demand and comes with a Nardo Grey colour scheme with red alloy wheels. The Super Squad Edition brings Marvel-themed graphics, available in Black Panther and Iron Man designs. The top-of-the-line Raider SX features an enhanced tech suite, including a full-color TFT display with SmartXConnect functionality. It is available in Fiery Yellow, Forza Blue, and Wicked Black.

What features are available in the TVS Raider 125?

Standard features across all variants include an LED headlamp with integrated DRLs, an LED taillight, a five-inch digital display, an Idle Stop-Start system, and two riding modes: Eco and Power. Generous under-seat storage is also provided. Higher-end variants offer additional features, such as a full-colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and Voice Assist, which integrates with the TVS SmartXConnect system to provide navigation, call, and message notifications. A USB charging port is available as an optional extra.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the TVS Raider 125?

The TVS Raider 125 is powered by a 124.8cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, three-valve engine that produces 11.22 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 11.75 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. This engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox. TVS claims the Raider can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in 5.9 seconds and achieve a top speed of 99 kmph. The Raider iGO variant features Boost Mode, which provides an additional torque boost of 0.55 Nm for improved acceleration.

The TVS Raider features a 30 mm telescopic fork at the front and a preload-adjustable gas-charged rear monoshock for suspension duties. Braking components on the base variant include drum brakes on both ends, while higher-end models are equipped with a 240 mm front disc and a 130 mm rear drum. A Combi-Braking System (CBS) is standard across all variants.

What is the TVS Raider 125’s mileage?

The TVS Raider 125 boasts an ARAI-claimed mileage of 71.94 kmpl. Real-world mileage figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style. The iGO variant is reported to offer a 10 per cent improvement in fuel efficiency, further enhancing its appeal as a commuter motorcycle.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the TVS Raider 125?

The TVS Raider 125 has a ground clearance of 180 mm and its kerb weight is 123 kg. The seat height is 780 mm.

What bikes does the TVS Raider 125 rival in its segment?

The TVS Raider 125 competes in the 125cc segment, facing rivals such as the Bajaj Pulsar N125, Honda SP 125, and Hero Xtreme 125.