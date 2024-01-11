Is the new TVS Raider 125 worth checking out? Can it give stiff competition to well-established products from Honda, Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj? Or is it just another product with all show but no go? Read more to find out.
An important thing to note is that the TVS Raider 125 comes out as a whole new offering. It doesn't share any of its body components or mechanicals with the existing TVS products, making it a fairly new model from the ground up. This also means that it is the most modern motorcycle when it comes to 125 cc motorcycles.
TVS Raider 125: Design
On the design front, the Raider gets fairly sporty exteriors which are surely on the aggressive side. At the front sits an LED headlamp with unique-looking LED DRLs placed inside the assembly. Having said that, to some people, the design will be a bit polarizing. While the headlamp is LED, indicators are traditional halogen units which comes as a bit of a surprise as the motorcycle is supposed to be feature-loaded and modern as it comes from TVS. Then there is the fuel tank, it sports a fairly muscular stance with a black stripe running in the middle, contributing to its sporty appearance. Furthermore, there are split seats and LED tail lamps at the back to woo its target audience. The motorcycle is equipped with alloy wheels with tubeless tyres which are important in today's day and age.
TVS will be offering the Raider in four colour schemes. There is Striking Red, Blazing Blue, Wicked Blue and Fiery Yellow. The manufacturer is also offering a kit visor that enhances the appeal of the motorcycle. The visor is made up of plastic and has UV additives so that it does not start fading while the motorcycle is parked under direct sunlight.
TVS Raider 125: Features
TVS is known for loading their motorcycles with features. The Raider 125 is no different. In fact, it brings several best-in-segment features to the 125 cc segment. One of the key highlights of the bike includes its reverse digital display which is new for its segment. It is capable of displaying all the necessary information in a clear and readable format. Apart from the regular informatics such as speed, rpm meter, time, fuel level, etc. the screen also shows riding modes information and gear position indicator.
On the top-end variant, TVS is offering a 5-inch TFT screen that is IP69K rated so it is water and dust-resistant. The screen is also capable of 1000 nits of brightness so there should not be any issue in reading the display under direct sunlight. Other features on offer are a USB charger to charge mobile devices, helmet attention indication to remind the rider to wear a helmet, synchronized braking and side stand indication with cut-off.
TVS also offers a SmartXconnect application that uses Bluetooth. It is available on the Apple App Store as well as Google Play Store. The application is capable of showing loads of information such as set navigation, voice assist with 20+ voice commands, ride details, a live dashboard, an overview of motorcycle and ride reports. It is important to note that the SmartXconnect features are offered only on the top-end variant.
TVS Raider 125: Engine, performance and fuel efficiency
The new Raider comes based on a fresh platform and sources power from a 124 cc single-cylinder engine that is an air-cooled unit. This brand new powertrain delivers 11.32 PS at 7,500 rpm and around 11.2 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The transmission on duty is a 5-speed unit. TVS says that it has laid special stress on the internal cooling of the engine to keep the efficiency and output high. With a claimed mileage figure of around 60-70 kmpl, the engine is already up there to meet the expectations of its target audience. The engine manages to stay smooth even under hard acceleration tests and the transmission is also slick to complement the powertrain. It stays relatively vibration-free even when revved hard, and there's enough low-end torque to keep the rider engaged at city speeds.
However, in Eco mode, the motorcycle does feel a bit underpowered. Speaking of Eco mode, it restricts the redline and enables auto start/stop functionality to increase fuel efficiency. The rider can switch to power mode using a switch which is placed in the position of the ignition switch. When compared to other rivals, the Raider 125 does feel quite peppy and the engine is also quite tractable as it can pull in 5th gear from around 35-40 kmph.
TVS Raider 125: Comfort
TVS has designed the Raider to fit riders of all heights and at just 780 mm of seat height, it surely feels low enough to keep your feet down with confidence. Also, the riding geometry has been kept on the sportier side thanks to the slightly rear-set footpegs and forward-placed handlebar. However, the rider should not get tired while riding for long durations because the overall riding triangle is quite comfortable.
TVS Raider 125: Ride quality and handling
The motorcycle weighs just 123 kg which makes it quite light. The nature of the Raider is also quite nimble which makes it a fun bike to ride. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are done by telescopic forks in the front and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear that is 5-step adjustable so the rider can tune it according to their preference. While the soft tuning has been made for everyday Indian roads, a stiffer setup gives the bike a different ability to feel faster around the corner and not hop on undulated patches.
Even though the Raider gets a split seat setup, there is clearly no compromise on the comfort side thanks to the natural, yet sporty riding position it offers. But the detailed view of the city and highway comfort remains reserved for obvious reasons. However, we did test the brakes and they packed plenty of stopping power to make the motorcycle come to a halt. Speaking of brakes, TVS is offering a 130 mm drum brake at both ends on the lower variants or customers can upgrade to the higher variants which get a 240 mm disc. While the motorcycle is not equipped with anti-lock braking system, it does come with synchronized braking technology.
TVS Raider 125: Verdict
The TVS Raider is a very uniquely positioned product that appears to be a sportier offering but not at the cost of burning a hole in your pocket. The Raider 125 will appeal to people who are upgrading from a 100 cc motorcycle and want a 125 cc motorcycle that looks different. In fact, even the younger audience who wants a sporty commuter that stands out of the crowd would also prefer the Raider 125 as their first motorcycle. Aimed at other already established names in the 125 cc category like the Honda CB Shine SP or the Bajaj Pulsar 125, the Raider brings a fairly unique proposition to the table thanks to its feature-rich and energetic appearance.