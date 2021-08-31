HT Auto
TVS Radeon On Road Price in Quaid E Milleth

59,942 - 71,542*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Radeon on Road Price in Quaid E Milleth

TVS Radeon on road price in Quaid E Milleth starts from Rs. 71,880. The on road price for TVS Radeon top variant goes up to Rs. 83,110 in Quaid E Milleth.

VariantsOn-Road Price
TVS Radeon Base Edition BS6₹ 71,880
TVS Radeon Commuter Bike of the Year - Drum BS6₹ 79,820
TVS Radeon Commuter Bike of the Year - Disc BS6₹ 83,110
TVS Radeon Variant Wise Price List

Base Edition BS6
₹ 71,882*On-Road Price
109.7 cc
8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
61,242
RTO
4,899
Insurance
5,741
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Quaid E Milleth)
71,882
EMI@1,545/mo
Commuter Bike of the Year - Drum BS6
₹ 79,823*On-Road Price
109.7 cc
8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Commuter Bike of the Year - Disc BS6
₹ 83,109*On-Road Price
109.7 cc
8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
