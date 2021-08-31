HT Auto
TVS Radeon On Road Price in Nawanshahr

59,942 - 71,542*
Radeon on Road Price in Nawanshahr

TVS Radeon on road price in Nawanshahr starts from Rs. 75,340. The on road price for TVS Radeon top variant goes up to Rs. 80,890 in Nawanshahr. The lowest price model is TVS Radeon

VariantsOn-Road Price
TVS Radeon Base Edition BS6₹ 75,340
TVS Radeon Commuter Bike of the Year - Drum BS6₹ 78,560
TVS Radeon Commuter Bike of the Year - Disc BS6₹ 80,890
TVS Radeon Variant Wise Price List

Base Edition BS6
₹ 75,337*On-Road Price
109.7 cc
8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
63,692
RTO
4,822
Insurance
5,323
Accessories Charges
1,500
On-Road Price in Nawanshahr
75,337
EMI@1,619/mo
Commuter Bike of the Year - Drum BS6
₹ 78,562*On-Road Price
109.7 cc
8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Commuter Bike of the Year - Disc BS6
₹ 80,888*On-Road Price
109.7 cc
8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
