TVS Radeon on road price in Charkhi Dadri starts from Rs. 74,550. The on road price for TVS Radeon top variant goes up to Rs. 80,880 in Charkhi Dadri. The lowest price model is TVS Radeon on road price in Charkhi Dadri starts from Rs. 74,550. The on road price for TVS Radeon top variant goes up to Rs. 80,880 in Charkhi Dadri. The lowest price model is TVS Radeon Base Edition BS6 and the most priced model is TVS Radeon Commuter Bike of the Year - Disc BS6. Visit your nearest TVS Radeon dealers and showrooms in Charkhi Dadri for best offers. TVS Radeon on road price breakup in Charkhi Dadri includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price TVS Radeon Base Edition BS6 ₹ 74,550 TVS Radeon Commuter Bike of the Year - Drum BS6 ₹ 76,090 TVS Radeon Commuter Bike of the Year - Disc BS6 ₹ 80,880