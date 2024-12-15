HT Auto
TVS Radeon Dual Tone Edition Drum

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
89,777*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
TVS Radeon Key Specs
Engine109.7 cc
Power8.08 bhp @ 7350 rpm
Max Speed95 kmph
View all Radeon specs and features

Radeon Dual Tone Edition Drum Latest Updates

Radeon falls under Commuter Bikes category and has 4 variants. The price of Radeon Dual Tone Edition Drum in Delhi is Rs. 89,777. The fuel capacity of Dual Tone Edition

  • Fuel Capacity: 10 L
  • Length: 2025 mm
  • Max Power: 8.08 bhp @ 7350 rpm
  • Engine Type: Singel cylinder, 4 Stroke, Fuel Injecation, Air cooled Spark Ignition Engine
    • ...Read More

    TVS Radeon Dual Tone Edition Drum Price

    Dual Tone Edition Drum
    ₹ 89,777*On-Road Price
    109.7 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    77,394
    RTO
    6,191
    Insurance
    6,192
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    89,777
    EMI@1,930/mo
    Close

    TVS Radeon Dual Tone Edition Drum Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    10 L
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Length
    2025 mm
    Wheelbase
    1265 mm
    Kerb Weight
    116 kg
    Height
    1080 mm
    Width
    705 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-457.2 mm, Rear :-457.2 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-2.75-18, Rear :- 3.00-18
    Rear Brake Diameter
    110 mm
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    0-40 Kmph (sec)
    3.32s
    Max Speed
    95 kmph
    Max Power
    8.08 bhp @ 7350 rpm
    Stroke
    48.8 mm
    Max Torque
    8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    109.7 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    Singel cylinder, 4 Stroke, Fuel Injecation, Air cooled Spark Ignition Engine
    Clutch
    Wet, multiple type
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Kick and Self Start
    Gear Box
    4 speed constant mesh
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Bore
    53.5 mm
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Rear Suspension
    5 step adjustable hydraulic shock absorber with arm
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Additional Features
    TVS Intelligo and Integrated Starter Generator System, Convenient all Gear Self - Start, Pillion Geab Rail With Carrier, Lady Pillion Handle With Hook, Helmet Reminder, Malfunction indicator lamp
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12V / 4Ah
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    Bulb
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Battery Type
    Lead Acid
    TVS Radeon Dual Tone Edition Drum EMI
    EMI1,737 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    80,799
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    80,799
    Interest Amount
    23,402
    Payable Amount
    1,04,201

    TVS Radeon other Variants

    All Black Edition
    ₹ 65,178*On-Road Price
    109.7 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    59,880
    RTO
    3,592
    Insurance
    1,706
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    65,178
    EMI@1,401/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View more Variants

