Radeon falls under Commuter Bikes category and has 4 variants. The price of Radeon Dual Tone Edition Drum in Delhi is Rs. 89,777. The fuel capacity of Dual Tone Edition Drum is 10 L litres. It offers many features like Pass Switch, Clock, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Low Battery Indicator and specs like:
Fuel Capacity: 10 L
Length: 2025 mm
Max Power: 8.08 bhp @ 7350 rpm
Engine Type: Singel cylinder, 4 Stroke, Fuel Injecation, Air cooled Spark Ignition Engine