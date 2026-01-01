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TVS Radeon Digi Drum 2026

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
81,588*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
TVS Radeon Key Specs
Engine109.7 cc
View all Radeon specs and features

Radeon Digi Drum 2026

Radeon Digi Drum 2026 Prices

The Radeon Digi Drum 2026, is listed at ₹81,588 (ex-showroom).

Radeon Digi Drum 2026 Mileage

All variants of the Radeon offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Radeon Digi Drum 2026 Colours

The Radeon Digi Drum 2026 is available in 8 colour options: Blue Black, All Black, Black, Metal Black, Red Black, Royal Purple, Starlight Blue, Titanium Grey.

Radeon Digi Drum 2026 Engine and Transmission

The Radeon Digi Drum 2026 is powered by a 109.7 cc engine.

Radeon Digi Drum 2026 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Radeon's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero HF Deluxe priced between ₹59.48 Thousands - 70.44 Thousands or the Hero Passion Plus priced between ₹80.57 Thousands - 85.21 Thousands.

Radeon Digi Drum 2026 Specs & Features

The Radeon Digi Drum 2026 has Low Fuel Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Exhaust Heat Shield, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Pillion Seat, Pillion Grab Rail, Kill Switch, Daytime Running Lamps and Rear Footpegs.

TVS Radeon Digi Drum 2026 Price

Radeon Digi Drum 2026

₹ 81,588*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
70,100
RTO
5,608
Insurance
5,880
On-Road Price in Delhi
81,588
EMI@1,754/mo
Add to Compare
Close

TVS Radeon Digi Drum 2026 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Tank Reserve Capacity
1.5 L
Fuel Capacity
10 L
Length
2025 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Wheelbase
1265 mm
Height
1080 mm
Kerb Weight
113 kg
Width
705 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm, Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-18, Rear :- 3.00-18
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
90 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Stroke
48.8 mm
Max Torque
8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Spark Plugs
1 Per Cylinder
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
109.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke Duralife Engine
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multiple type
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Gear Shift Pattern
All 4 Up
Gear Box
4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
53.5 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic oil damped shock absorber
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable hydraulic shock absorber

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 4AH
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid

Features and Safety

Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Malfunction Indicator
Yes
Exhaust Heat Shield
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Kill Switch
Yes
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Multi-function Lock
Yes
Physical Key
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
TVS Radeon Digi Drum 2026 EMI
EMI1,578 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
73,429
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
73,429
Interest Amount
21,268
Payable Amount
94,697

TVS Radeon other Variants

Radeon All Black Edition

₹ 68,046*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
58,850
RTO
3,531
Insurance
5,665
On-Road Price in Delhi
68,046
EMI@1,463/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Radeon Base Edition BS6

₹ 76,917*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
65,850
RTO
5,268
Insurance
5,799
On-Road Price in Delhi
76,917
EMI@1,653/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Radeon Base 2026

₹ 78,290*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
67,100
RTO
5,368
Insurance
5,822
On-Road Price in Delhi
78,290
EMI@1,683/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Radeon Digi Disc 2026

₹ 84,885*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
73,100
RTO
5,848
Insurance
5,937
On-Road Price in Delhi
84,885
EMI@1,825/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Radeon Digi Cluster Edition Drum

₹ 90,655*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
78,350
RTO
6,268
Insurance
6,037
On-Road Price in Delhi
90,655
EMI@1,949/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Radeon Digi Cluster Edition Disc

₹ 93,128*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
80,600
RTO
6,448
Insurance
6,080
On-Road Price in Delhi
93,128
EMI@2,002/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

TVS Radeon Alternatives

Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

59,477 - 70,442
RadeonvsHF Deluxe
Hero Passion Plus

Hero Passion Plus

80,574 - 85,213
+3
RadeonvsPassion Plus
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
+2
RadeonvsSplendor Plus
TVS Star City Plus

TVS Star City Plus

72,200 - 74,900
RadeonvsStar City Plus
Honda Livo

Honda Livo

81,651 - 85,651
RadeonvsLivo
TVS Sport

TVS Sport

59,100 - 59,950
+3
RadeonvsSport

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