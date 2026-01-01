|Engine
|109.7 cc
The Radeon Digi Disc 2026, is listed at ₹84,885 (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Radeon offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Radeon Digi Disc 2026 is available in 8 colour options: Blue Black, All Black, Black, Metal Black, Red Black, Royal Purple, Starlight Blue, Titanium Grey.
The Radeon Digi Disc 2026 is powered by a 109.7 cc engine.
In the Radeon's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Splendor Plus priced between ₹77.56 Thousands - 80.33 Thousands or the Hero HF Deluxe priced between ₹59.48 Thousands - 70.44 Thousands.
The Radeon Digi Disc 2026 has Low Fuel Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Exhaust Heat Shield, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Pillion Seat, Pillion Grab Rail, Kill Switch, Daytime Running Lamps and Rear Footpegs.