|Engine
|109.7 cc
The Radeon Digi Cluster Edition Drum, is listed at ₹86,632 (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Radeon offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Radeon Digi Cluster Edition Drum is available in 8 colour options: Blue Black, All Black, Black, Metal Black, Red Black, Royal Purple, Starlight Blue, Titanium Grey.
The Radeon Digi Cluster Edition Drum is powered by a 109.7 cc engine.
In the Radeon's price range, buyers can choose to consider the TVS Star City Plus priced between ₹72.2 Thousands - 74.9 Thousands or the TVS Sport priced between ₹55.1 Thousands - 57.1 Thousands.
The Radeon Digi Cluster Edition Drum has Pass Switch, Clock, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.