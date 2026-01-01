hamburger icon
TVS Radeon Front Left View
TVS Radeon Front Right View
TVS Radeon Front View
TVS Radeon Left View
TVS Radeon Rear Left View
TVS Radeon Rear Right View
TVS Radeon Digi Cluster Edition Disc

90,699*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
TVS Radeon Key Specs
Engine109.7 cc
View all Radeon specs and features

Radeon Digi Cluster Edition Disc

Radeon Digi Cluster Edition Disc Prices

The Radeon Digi Cluster Edition Disc, is listed at ₹90,699 (ex-showroom).

Radeon Digi Cluster Edition Disc Mileage

All variants of the Radeon offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Radeon Digi Cluster Edition Disc Colours

The Radeon Digi Cluster Edition Disc is available in 8 colour options: Blue Black, All Black, Black, Metal Black, Red Black, Royal Purple, Starlight Blue, Titanium Grey.

Radeon Digi Cluster Edition Disc Engine and Transmission

The Radeon Digi Cluster Edition Disc is powered by a 109.7 cc engine.

Radeon Digi Cluster Edition Disc vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Radeon's price range, buyers can choose to consider the TVS Star City Plus priced between ₹72.2 Thousands - 74.9 Thousands or the TVS Sport priced between ₹55.1 Thousands - 57.1 Thousands.

Radeon Digi Cluster Edition Disc Specs & Features

The Radeon Digi Cluster Edition Disc has Pass Switch, Clock, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.

TVS Radeon Digi Cluster Edition Disc Price

Radeon Digi Cluster Edition Disc

₹ 90,699*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
77,900
RTO
6,232
Insurance
6,567
On-Road Price in Delhi
90,699
EMI@1,949/mo
TVS Radeon Digi Cluster Edition Disc Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
10 L
Length
2025 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Wheelbase
1265 mm
Height
1080 mm
Kerb Weight
113 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm
Width
705 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm, Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-18, Rear :- 3.00-18
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
90 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Stroke
48.8 mm
Max Torque
8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
109.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke Duralife Engine
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multiple type
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Gear Box
4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic oil damped shock absorber

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
TVS Radeon Digi Cluster Edition Disc EMI
EMI1,755 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
81,629
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
81,629
Interest Amount
23,643
Payable Amount
1,05,272

TVS Radeon other Variants

Radeon All Black Edition

₹ 64,536*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
55,100
RTO
3,306
Insurance
6,130
On-Road Price in Delhi
64,536
EMI@1,387/mo
Radeon Base Edition BS6

₹ 72,783*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
61,600
RTO
4,928
Insurance
6,255
On-Road Price in Delhi
72,783
EMI@1,564/mo
Radeon Digi Cluster Edition Drum

₹ 86,632*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
74,200
RTO
5,936
Insurance
6,496
On-Road Price in Delhi
86,632
EMI@1,862/mo
TVS Radeon Alternatives

TVS Star City Plus

TVS Star City Plus

72,200 - 74,900Ex-Showroom
RadeonvsStar City Plus
TVS Sport

TVS Sport

55,100 - 57,100Ex-Showroom
RadeonvsSport
Bajaj CT110

Bajaj CT110

67,284Ex-Showroom
RadeonvsCT110
Hero HF Deluxe Pro

Hero HF Deluxe Pro

69,235Ex-Showroom
RadeonvsHF Deluxe Pro
Bajaj Platina 100

Bajaj Platina 100

65,407Ex-Showroom
RadeonvsPlatina 100
Honda Shine 100 DX

Honda Shine 100 DX

70,507Ex-Showroom
RadeonvsShine 100 DX

view all specs and features

