|Engine
|109.7 cc
The Radeon Base 2026, is listed at ₹78,290 (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Radeon offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Radeon Base 2026 is available in 8 colour options: Blue Black, All Black, Black, Metal Black, Red Black, Royal Purple, Starlight Blue, Titanium Grey.
The Radeon Base 2026 is powered by a 109.7 cc engine.
In the Radeon's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero HF Deluxe priced between ₹59.48 Thousands - 70.44 Thousands or the Hero Passion Plus priced between ₹80.57 Thousands - 85.21 Thousands.
The Radeon Base 2026 has Low Fuel Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Exhaust Heat Shield, Pillion Seat, Pillion Grab Rail, Kill Switch, Daytime Running Lamps, Rear Footpegs, Multi-function Lock and Physical Key.