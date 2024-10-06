RadeonPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsOffersDealersEMINews
TVS Radeon Front Left View
View all Images

TVS Radeon

Launched in Nov 2020

4.5
2 Reviews
₹59,880 - 81,924**Ex-showroom price
Radeon Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 109.0 cc

Radeon: 109.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 68.02 kmpl

Radeon: 73.68 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 8.51 ps

Radeon: 8.19 ps

Speed

Category Average: 90.0 kmph

Radeon: 90.0 kmph

TVS Radeon Latest Update

Latest News:

Auto recap, Oct 5: Citroen & Jeep festive offers, TVS Radeon gets new variant
Honda Shine 100 vs TVS Radeon: Which affordable motorcycle should you buy?

TVS Radeon
TVS Radeon Variants
TVS Radeon price starts at ₹ 59,880 and goes up to ₹ 81,924 (Ex-showroom).
4 Variants Available
Radeon Base Edition BS6₹59,880*
109.7 cc
Battery Capacity: 12 V, 4 Ah
Body Graphics
Check Offers
Radeon All Black Edition₹59,880*
109.7 cc
90 kmph
Seat Type: Single
Clock
Instrument Console: Analogue
Battery Capacity: 12V / 4 Ah
Body Graphics
Radeon Dual Tone Edition Drum₹77,924*
109.7 cc
95 kmph
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 12V / 4Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Seat Type: Single
Clock
Body Graphics
Radeon Dual Tone Edition Disc₹81,924*
109.7 cc
95 kmph
Seat Type: Single
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Low Battery Indicator
Body Graphics
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

TVS Radeon Images

14 images
TVS Radeon Colours

TVS Radeon is available in the 8 Colours in India.

All black
Blue black
Black
Metal black
Red black
Royal purple
Starlight blue
Titanium grey

TVS Radeon Specifications and Features

Max Power8.19 PS
Body TypeCommuter Bikes
Max Torque8.7 Nm
Charging PointYes
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage73.68 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine109.0 cc
Max Speed90 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
TVS Radeon comparison with similar bikes

TVS Radeon
Honda CD 110 Dream
TVS Star City Plus
TVS Sport
Bajaj Platina 100
Honda Shine 100
Bajaj CT110
Bajaj Platina 110
Hero HF Deluxe
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
Hero HF 100
₹59,880*
₹76,401*
₹75,541*
₹59,881*
₹68,685*
₹66,900*
₹70,176*
₹71,354*
₹59,998*
₹68,077*
₹60,118*
User Rating
4.8
2 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
3 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
10 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
2 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
4 Reviews
User Rating
4.9
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
14 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
Power
8.19 PS
Power
8.79 PS
Power
8.19 PS
Power
8.19 PS
Power
7.9 PS
Power
7.38 PS
Power
8.6 PS
Power
8.6 PS
Power
8.02 PS
Power
11.8 PS
Power
8.02 PS
Torque
8.7 Nm
Torque
9.30 Nm
Torque
8.7 Nm
Torque
8.7 Nm
Torque
8.3 Nm
Torque
8.05 Nm
Torque
9.81 Nm
Torque
9.81 Nm
Torque
8.05 Nm
Torque
10.8 Nm
Torque
8.05 Nm
Engine
109.7 cc
Engine
109.51 cc
Engine
109.7 cc
Engine
109.7 cc
Engine
102 cc
Engine
98.98 cc
Engine
115.45 cc
Engine
115.45 cc
Engine
97.2 cc
Engine
124.4 cc
Engine
97.2 cc
Kerb Weight
118 kg
Kerb Weight
112 kg
Kerb Weight
116 kg
Kerb Weight
112 kg
Kerb Weight
117 kg
Kerb Weight
99 kg
Kerb Weight
118 kg
Kerb Weight
119 kg
Kerb Weight
112 kg
Kerb Weight
142 kg
Kerb Weight
109 kg
Length
2025 mm
Length
2044 mm
Length
1984 mm
Length
1950 mm
Length
2006 mm
Length
1995 mm
Length
1998 mm
Length
2006 mm
Length
1965 mm
Length
2042 mm
Length
1965 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.
TVS Radeon Offers
Delhi
Bring Home Tvs Radeon at Low ROI 9.99% + Low EMI S...
Applicable on radeonbase-edition-bs6 & 3 more variants
Expired
View Offer
TVS Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Ahinsha automobiles LLP
E 40 Krishna Park ,Main Devli Road New Delhi, Delhi 110062
+91 - 7503549679
BAJWA AUTOMOBILES
X/1578, Satnam Road, Jheel Market, Khuranja, Delhi 110051
+91 - 9818905302
BINSAR AUTOMOBILES
H-60, Zero Pusta Shastri Park, Delhi 110053
+91 - 9318436799
BINSAR AUTOMOBILES
B-294/1, Main Wajirabad Road, Near Khajuri Fly Over, Bhajanpura, Delhi 110053
+91 - 9318436799
BINSAR AUTOMOBILES
Plot No.4 C-Block Main Karawal Nagar Road Chandu Nagar, Delhi 110094
+91 - 9318436799
Balaji TVS
E2/244, Shastri Nagar, Opp Metro Pillar No 168, Central Delhi, Delhi 110052
+91 - 9717477128
Popular TVS Bikes

TVS Radeon EMI

Select Variant:
Base Edition BS6
109.7 cc | 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
₹ 59,880*
Select Variant
Base Edition BS6
109.7 cc | 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
₹59,880*
All Black Edition
109.7 cc | 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
₹59,880*
Dual Tone Edition Drum
109.7 cc | 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
₹77,924*
Dual Tone Edition Disc
109.7 cc | 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
₹81,924*
EMI ₹1015.88/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
TVS Radeon User Reviews & Ratings

4.5
2 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
1
5 rating
1
This bike ride in highway in very smoothly
Very good looking for the college students and office workers these bike design are super with colour.By: SHIVANAND BIRADAR (Oct 11, 2024)
Feels Like Bullet
Amazing experience with this price range bike like comfortable and day to day life helpful and long lasting bike with strong build quality. By: DINESH (Jun 12, 2024)
