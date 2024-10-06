TVS Radeon

The Radeon has been selling like hotcakes in the past years. For instance, sales of the TVS Radeon grew 116% in the year 2020-21. However, it saw a dip in the 2021-22 years. Otherwise, it is a decent bike for commuting as it returns a high mileage. It has one of the best mileage in its class.



TVS Radeon Launch Dates:



The first Radeon was launched in August 2018. The subsequent model was the BS6 variant which was launched in 2020.



TVS Radeon Price:



There are three variants of the Radeon. The ‘Base Edition’, ‘Commuter Bike of the Year BS6’ and ‘Dual Tone Edition’. The Base Edition sells for Rs. 60,000 Commuter Bike of the Year for 70,000 And Dual Tone Edition goes for 72,000 Kindly note, all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.



TVS Radeon Design:



The Radeon looks trendy for its class. The dual-tone paint schemes are also appreciated worthy. The DT variants showcase black mixed with either red or blue colors. They’re called ‘DT Red Black’ and ‘DT Blue Black’. Tank pad, good graphics, and comfortable seat are a few features that make Radeon stand out from the other economy bikes. The Radeon also comes in Metal Black, Pearl White, Volcano Red, Titanium Gray, Golden Beige, Regal Blue, Royal Purple, and Chrome Purple.



TVS Radeon Dimension:



Radeon is ideal for riders of any height. It is also light at just 118 kilos with the ground clearance of 180mm.



TVS Radeon Features:



The basic TVS Radeon comes with just the essentials. However, the ‘Commuter Bike of the Year’ and ‘Dual Tone’ editions get a first-in-the-segment USB charging port and a standing indicator with a beeper. Colour scheme, graphics, LED DRLs and the company-claimed most extended seat in its segment are also features in this bike. The higher-end Radeons have a 240mm front petal-shaped disk which is a first for its class. Alloys for the Radeon come with tubeless 18-inch wheels.



TVS Radeon Engine and Performance:



The refined 109cc air-cooled engine is totally BS6 compliant. The engine makes 8.19 BHP at 7,300 RPM while the torque figure is 8.7 Nm at 4,500 RPM. The high torque output at low RPM allows it to haul great weights.



TVS Radeon Mileage:



The Radeon is best suited for riders who travel long distances in the city as mileage is high. The bike is also ideal for riders who travel to suburbs on a regular basis. The 10 litre fuel tank with a mileage of about 70 kmpl can take a distance of around 600 kilometers in one filled tank.



TVS Radeon Rivals:



Hero’s Passion Pro & Splendor Plus BS6, Honda CD Dawn, Honda Shine, Honda Dream, Bajaj Platina, Bajaj Pulsar 125 and Bajaj Pulsar NS125 are competitors. The new TVS Raider, Star City Plus & TVS Sport are also rivals of TVS’ own stable.