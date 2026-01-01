hamburger icon
TVS Orbiter STD

1.10 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Orbiter STD

Orbiter STD Prices

The Orbiter STD, is priced at ₹1.10 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Orbiter STD Range

The Orbiter STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Orbiter STD Colours

The Orbiter STD is available in 6 colour options: Cosmic Titanium, Lunar Grey, Martian Copper, Neon Sunburst, Stellar Silver, Stratos Blue.

Orbiter STD Battery & Range

Orbiter STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Orbiter STD include the Ampere Magnus G Max priced ₹95 Thousands and the SUPER ECO S 2 priced ₹1.05 Lakhs.

Orbiter STD Specs & Features

The Orbiter STD has Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Geo Fencing, Charging Station Locater, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

TVS Orbiter STD Price

Orbiter STD

₹1.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,04,900
Insurance
5,541
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,10,441
EMI@2,374/mo
TVS Orbiter STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
169 mm
Length
1850 mm
Height
1294 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg
Additional Storage
34 L
Saddle Height
763 mm
Width
734 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-355.6 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/80-14 Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
158 km
Max Speed
68 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Motor IP Rating
IP67
No Of Batteries
1
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
2.5 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Water Proof Rating
IP67
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Dual Shock

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Eco
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
7 Degree
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
34 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | Power, Time Fencing, Towing, Crash Alerts, 845 mm Long Flatform Seat, 290 mm Straight-Line Footboard
Pass Switch
Yes
Geo Fencing
Yes
Charging Station Locater
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 10 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3 Years or 50,000 Km
Battery Capacity
3.1 Kwh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
TVS Orbiter STD EMI
EMI2,136 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
99,396
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
99,396
Interest Amount
28,788
Payable Amount
1,28,184

