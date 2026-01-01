The Orbiter STD, is priced at ₹1.10 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Orbiter STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Orbiter STD is available in 6 colour options: Cosmic Titanium, Lunar Grey, Martian Copper, Neon Sunburst, Stellar Silver, Stratos Blue.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Orbiter STD include the Ampere Magnus G Max priced ₹95 Thousands and the SUPER ECO S 2 priced ₹1.05 Lakhs.
The Orbiter STD has Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Geo Fencing, Charging Station Locater, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.