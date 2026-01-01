hamburger icon
TVS NTORQ 125 STD

1.01 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
TVS NTORQ 125 Key Specs
Engine124.8 cc
View all NTORQ 125 specs and features

NTORQ 125 STD

NTORQ 125 STD Prices

The NTORQ 125 STD, is listed at ₹1.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

NTORQ 125 STD Mileage

All variants of the NTORQ 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

NTORQ 125 STD Colours

The NTORQ 125 STD is available in 4 colour options: Race-xp-black, Nardo Grey, Turquoise, Harlequin Blue.

NTORQ 125 STD Engine and Transmission

The NTORQ 125 STD is powered by a 124.8 cc engine.

NTORQ 125 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the NTORQ 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the TVS Jupiter 125 priced between ₹75.6 Thousands - 86.4 Thousands or the Yamaha Fascino 125 priced between ₹80.75 Thousands - 1.03 Lakhs.

NTORQ 125 STD Specs & Features

The NTORQ 125 STD has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Display.

TVS NTORQ 125 STD Price

NTORQ 125 STD

₹1.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
87,042
RTO
6,963
Insurance
6,742
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,00,747
EMI@2,165/mo
Close

TVS NTORQ 125 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
5.8 L
Length
1861 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm
Height
1164 mm
Additional Storage
20 L
Kerb Weight
111 kg
Saddle Height
770 mm
Width
710 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-12, Rear :- 110/80-12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
90 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
9.5 PS @ 7000 rpm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
124.8 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel Injected
Clutch
Automatic Centrifugal Clutch
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic Suspension with Hydraulic Dampers
Rear Suspension
Coil spring with Hydraulic Dampers

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
20 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Last Parked Location Assist, High Speed Alert
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
TVS NTORQ 125 STD EMI
EMI1,949 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
90,672
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
90,672
Interest Amount
26,262
Payable Amount
1,16,934

TVS NTORQ 125 other Variants

NTORQ 125 Race Edition

₹1.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
89,641
RTO
7,171
Insurance
6,792
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,03,604
EMI@2,227/mo
Close

NTORQ 125 Super Squad Edition

₹1.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
96,441
RTO
7,715
Insurance
6,922
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,11,078
EMI@2,387/mo
View breakup

NTORQ 125 Race XP

₹1.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
97,491
RTO
7,799
Insurance
6,942
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,12,232
EMI@2,412/mo
View breakup

NTORQ 125 XT

₹1.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,05,841
RTO
8,371
Insurance
7,079
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,21,291
EMI@2,607/mo
View breakup

TVS NTORQ 125 Alternatives

TVS Jupiter 125

TVS Jupiter 125

75,600 - 86,400Ex-Showroom
NTORQ 125vsJupiter 125
Yamaha Fascino 125

Yamaha Fascino 125

80,750 - 1.03 LakhsEx-Showroom
NTORQ 125vsFascino 125
Hero Destini 125

Hero Destini 125

80,450 - 91,700Ex-Showroom
NTORQ 125vsDestini 125
Suzuki Burgman Street

Suzuki Burgman Street

88,376 - 1.08 LakhsEx-Showroom
NTORQ 125vsBurgman Street
Suzuki Access 125

Suzuki Access 125

77,684 - 98,378Ex-Showroom
NTORQ 125vsAccess 125

view all specs and features

