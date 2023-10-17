Saved Articles

TVS Jupiter 125 On Road Price in Tiruvannamalai

4 out of 5
1/20
2/20
3/20
4/20
5/20
6/20
4 out of 5
75,625 - 96,855*
*On-Road Price
Tiruvannamalai
Jupiter 125 Price in Tiruvannamalai

TVS Jupiter 125 on road price in Tiruvannamalai starts from Rs. 92,570. The on road price for TVS Jupiter 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.13 Lakhs in Tiruvannamalai. The lowest price model

VariantsOn-Road Price
TVS Jupiter 125 Drum₹ 92,570
TVS Jupiter 125 Drum Alloy₹ 94,880
TVS Jupiter 125 Disc₹ 99,840
TVS Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect₹ 1.13 Lakhs
...Read More

TVS Jupiter 125 Variant Wise Price List in Tiruvannamalai

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Drum
₹ 92,568*On-Road Price
124.8 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
80,025
RTO
6,402
Insurance
6,141
On-Road Price in Chennai
(Price not available in Tiruvannamalai)
92,568
EMI@1,990/mo
Drum Alloy
₹ 94,880*On-Road Price
124.8 cc
View breakup
Disc
₹ 99,836*On-Road Price
124.8 cc
View breakup
SmartXonnect
₹1.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
124.8 cc
View breakup
TVS Jupiter 125 Alternatives

Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

76,234 - 82,734
Activa 6G Price in Tiruvannamalai
Suzuki Access 125

Suzuki Access 125

79,899 - 90,000
Access 125 Price in Tiruvannamalai
UPCOMING
Super Soco Cumini

Super Soco Cumini

90,000 Onwards
TVS Jupiter

TVS Jupiter

73,340 - 89,748
Jupiter Price in Tiruvannamalai
Honda Activa 125

Honda Activa 125

79,806 - 88,979
Activa 125 Price in Tiruvannamalai
Honda Dio

Honda Dio

70,211 - 77,712
Dio Price in Tiruvannamalai

Popular TVS Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
TVS Jupiter 125 News

TVS Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect will be offered in two colour schemes.
TVS Jupiter 125 with SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity launched at 96,855. Check details
17 Oct 2023
The TVS Jupiter 125 is offered in some bright colour paint schemes whereas the Activa 125 gets standard colour options.
Honda Activa 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125: Which 125 cc scooter should you buy?
18 Dec 2022
Yamaha Aerox 155 is basically a scooter that uses the tried and tested technology from YZF-R15.
Top scooters launched in India in 2021: Yamaha Aerox 155 to TVS Jupiter 125
30 Dec 2021
TVS Jupiter ZX Disc
TVS Jupiter 110 becomes expensive shortly after launch of Jupiter 125 in India
9 Dec 2021
TVS has been very clear in its vision for the Jupiter brand and the new higher cc model only reiterates the same.
TVS Jupiter 125 vs Honda Activa 125: Specification comparison
9 Oct 2021
TVS Jupiter 125 Videos

TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
7 Oct 2021
TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
24 Aug 2023
TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
17 Feb 2023
RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
16 Sept 2021
2021 TVS Apache RR 310 has been launched in India at a starting price of&nbsp; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.60 lakh.&nbsp;
2021 TVS Apache RR 310: Race track review
3 Sept 2021
Latest Bikes in India 2024

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

11.09 Lakhs
Simple Energy Dot One

Simple Energy Dot One

99,999
Yamaha R3

Yamaha R3

4.65 Lakhs
Yamaha MT-03

Yamaha MT-03

4.6 Lakhs
Aprilia RS 457

Aprilia RS 457

4.25 Lakhs
Popular Bikes in India 2024

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

75,141 - 76,486
Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

76,234 - 82,734
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

Royal Enfield Constellation

Royal Enfield Constellation

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Triumph Daytona 660

Triumph Daytona 660

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
