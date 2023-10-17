Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
TVS Jupiter 125 on road price in Repalle starts from Rs. 99,700.
The on road price for TVS Jupiter 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.11 Lakhs in Repalle.
The lowest price model
The lowest price model is TVS Jupiter 125 Drum Alloy and the most priced model is TVS Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect.
Visit your nearest
TVS Jupiter 125 dealers and showrooms in Repalle for best offers.
TVS Jupiter 125 on road price breakup in Repalle includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the TVS Jupiter 125 is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Repalle, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Repalle and Evolet Raptor starting at Rs. 1 Lakhs in Repalle.
Variants On-Road Price TVS Jupiter 125 Drum Alloy ₹ 99,700 TVS Jupiter 125 Disc ₹ 1.04 Lakhs TVS Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect ₹ 1.11 Lakhs
