Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
TVS Jupiter 125 on road price in Lakhimpur Kheri starts from Rs. 91,970.
The on road price for TVS Jupiter 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.01 Lakhs in Lakhimpur Kheri.
The lowest
TVS Jupiter 125 on road price in Lakhimpur Kheri starts from Rs. 91,970.
The on road price for TVS Jupiter 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.01 Lakhs in Lakhimpur Kheri.
The lowest price model is TVS Jupiter 125 Drum and the most priced model is TVS Jupiter 125 Disc.
Visit your nearest
TVS Jupiter 125 dealers and showrooms in Lakhimpur Kheri for best offers.
TVS Jupiter 125 on road price breakup in Lakhimpur Kheri includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the TVS Jupiter 125 is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Lakhimpur Kheri, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Lakhimpur Kheri and Super Soco Cumini starting at Rs. 90,000 in Lakhimpur Kheri.
Variants On-Road Price TVS Jupiter 125 Drum ₹ 91,970 TVS Jupiter 125 Drum Alloy ₹ 95,500 TVS Jupiter 125 Disc ₹ 1.01 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price