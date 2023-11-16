Jupiter 125 falls under Scooter category and has 4 variants. The price of Jupiter 125 Drum (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 87,722. It offers many features like Shutter Lock,Jupiter 125 falls under Scooter category and has 4 variants. The price of Jupiter 125 Drum (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 87,722. It offers many features like Shutter Lock, DRLs, Service Due Indicator, External Fuel Filling, Pass Switch and specs like:
Max Power: 8.15 PS @ 6500 rpm
Engine Type: Single cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled
Monotube Inverted Gas filled shox (MIG) with Spring aid 3 step adjustable rear shox with canister
Body Graphics
Yes
Braking Type
Synchronized Braking System
Shutter Lock
Yes
Charging Point
Optional
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
External Fuel Filling
Yes
Odometer
Analogue
Fuel Gauge
Analogue
Console
Analogue
Pass Switch
Yes
Engine Immobilizer
Yes
Additional Features
Noise free starting, Seat Length - 790 mm, Front Leg space - 380 mm, Body balance tech, Glove Box - 2Ltr, Tail lamp with reflector, Metal body, All in one lock, Patented Easy Center Stand, Signature Style Elements-Light guides, Chrome, Seat Styling ( Rexine Material ), Stylish Headlamp with Visor, Chrome Front Panels, ETFi Technology, Body Color pillion handle with safety reflector, Front turn signal lamp - Bulb, Inner panels with front glove box - Textured, More style Chrome garnish - Front, Rear view Mirror - Texture, Utility box light - Optional, Malfunction Indicator