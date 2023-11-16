Jupiter falls under Scooter category and has 5 variants. The price of Jupiter ZX Disc with IntelliGo in Delhi is Rs. 85,642. The fuel capacity of ZX Disc with IntelliGo Jupiter falls under Scooter category and has 5 variants. The price of Jupiter ZX Disc with IntelliGo in Delhi is Rs. 85,642. The fuel capacity of ZX Disc with IntelliGo is 6 L litres. It offers many features like Clock, Low Fuel Indicator, Service Due Indicator, External Fuel Filling, Carry Hook and specs like: Fuel Capacity: 6 L Length: 1834 mm Highway Mileage: 66.7 kmpl Max Power: 7.47 PS @ 7000 rpm Engine Type: Single cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection Mileage of ZX Disc with IntelliGo is 66.7 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less