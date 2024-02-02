Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
TVS Jupiter on road price in Shillong starts from Rs. 91,430.
The on road price for TVS Jupiter top variant goes up to Rs. 1.02 Lakhs in Shillong.
The lowest price model is TVS
The lowest price model is TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal Wheel and the most priced model is TVS Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect.
Visit your nearest
TVS Jupiter dealers and showrooms in Shillong for best offers.
TVS Jupiter on road price breakup in Shillong includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the TVS Jupiter is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Shillong, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Shillong and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Shillong.
Variants On-Road Price TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal Wheel ₹ 91,430 TVS Jupiter STD ₹ 94,800 TVS Jupiter ZX ₹ 99,720 TVS Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect ₹ 1.02 Lakhs
