TVS Jupiter on road price in Roorkee starts from Rs. 79,820.
The on road price for TVS Jupiter top variant goes up to Rs. 87,510 in Roorkee.
The lowest price model is TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal Wheel and the most priced model is TVS Jupiter ZX.
TVS Jupiter on road price breakup in Roorkee includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the TVS Jupiter is mainly compared to Simple Energy Dot One which starts at Rs. 99,999 in Roorkee, Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Roorkee and EeVe Forseti starting at Rs. 1 Lakhs in Roorkee.
Variants On-Road Price TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal Wheel ₹ 79,820 TVS Jupiter STD ₹ 82,300 TVS Jupiter ZX ₹ 87,510
