TVS Jupiter on road price in Patna starts from Rs. 89,250.
The on road price for TVS Jupiter top variant goes up to Rs. 99,630 in Patna.
The lowest price model is TVS Jupiter
The lowest price model is TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal Wheel and the most priced model is TVS Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect.
Visit your nearest
TVS Jupiter dealers and showrooms in Patna for best offers.
TVS Jupiter on road price breakup in Patna includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the TVS Jupiter is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Patna, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Patna and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Patna.
Variants On-Road Price TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal Wheel ₹ 89,250 TVS Jupiter STD ₹ 92,650 TVS Jupiter ZX ₹ 97,610 TVS Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect ₹ 99,630
