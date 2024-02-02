TVS Jupiter on road price in Faridkot starts from Rs. 77,030. The on road price for TVS Jupiter top variant goes up to Rs. 85,150 in Faridkot. The lowest price model is TVS Jupiter TVS Jupiter on road price in Faridkot starts from Rs. 77,030. The on road price for TVS Jupiter top variant goes up to Rs. 85,150 in Faridkot. The lowest price model is TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal Wheel and the most priced model is TVS Jupiter ZX. Visit your nearest TVS Jupiter dealers and showrooms in Faridkot for best offers. TVS Jupiter on road price breakup in Faridkot includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the TVS Jupiter is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Faridkot, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Faridkot and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Faridkot. Variants On-Road Price TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal Wheel ₹ 77,030 TVS Jupiter STD ₹ 79,430 TVS Jupiter ZX ₹ 85,150