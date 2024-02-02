TVS Jupiter on road price in Diphu starts from Rs. 82,360. The on road price for TVS Jupiter top variant goes up to Rs. 90,070 in Diphu. The lowest price model is TVS Jupiter TVS Jupiter on road price in Diphu starts from Rs. 82,360. The on road price for TVS Jupiter top variant goes up to Rs. 90,070 in Diphu. The lowest price model is TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal Wheel and the most priced model is TVS Jupiter ZX. Visit your nearest TVS Jupiter dealers and showrooms in Diphu for best offers. TVS Jupiter on road price breakup in Diphu includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the TVS Jupiter is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Diphu, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Diphu and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Diphu. Variants On-Road Price TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal Wheel ₹ 82,360 TVS Jupiter STD ₹ 84,640 TVS Jupiter ZX ₹ 90,070