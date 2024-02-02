Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
The lowest price model is TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal Wheel and the most priced model is TVS Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect.
TVS Jupiter on road price breakup in Dehradun includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the TVS Jupiter is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Dehradun, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Dehradun and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Dehradun.
Variants On-Road Price TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal Wheel ₹ 87,640 TVS Jupiter STD ₹ 91,010 TVS Jupiter ZX ₹ 95,920 TVS Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect ₹ 98,490
