TVS Jupiter on road price in Agartala starts from Rs. 89,060.
The on road price for TVS Jupiter top variant goes up to Rs. 99,610 in Agartala.
The lowest price model is TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal Wheel and the most priced model is TVS Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect.
TVS Jupiter on road price breakup in Agartala includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the TVS Jupiter is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Agartala, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Agartala and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Agartala.
Variants On-Road Price TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal Wheel ₹ 89,060 TVS Jupiter STD ₹ 92,330 TVS Jupiter ZX ₹ 97,120 TVS Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect ₹ 99,610
