HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JupiterPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsDealersEMINews
TVS Jupiter Front Left View
View all Images

TVS Jupiter

Launched in Aug 2024

4.2
57 Reviews
Review & Win ₹2000
₹74,691 - 89,913**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

Jupiter Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 113.3 cc

Jupiter: 113.3 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 50.85 kmpl

Jupiter: 49 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 8.49 ps

Jupiter: 8.02 ps

Speed

Category Average: 58.0 kmph

Jupiter: 82.0 kmph

View all Jupiter Specs and Features

About TVS Jupiter

Latest Update

  • TVS records 18% growth in January; Apache range, Jupiter, Ntorq propel sales
  • Bharat Mobility 2025: TVS Jupiter 125 CNG Concept revealed, promises 84 km per kg

    • Latest Updates on TVS Jupiter 110

     ...Read More
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Jupiter.
    VS
    TVS Jupiter
    Hero Xoom 110
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Front View
    Front Left View
    Rear Left View
    Rear View
    Front Right View
    View more
    Tap here to expand
    TVS Jupiter Variants
    TVS Jupiter price starts at ₹ 74,691 and goes up to ₹ 89,913 (Ex-showroom). TVS Jupiter comes in ...Read More
    4 Variants Available
    Drum₹74,691*
    113.3 cc
    82 kmph
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Seat Type: Single
    Battery Capacity: 12V, 4 Ah
    Body Graphics: High Rigidity Underbone Type
    View More
    Check Offers
    Drum Alloy₹80,441*
    113.3 cc
    82 kmph
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Seat Type: Single
    Battery Capacity: 12V, 4 Ah
    Body Graphics: High Rigidity Underbone Type
    View More
    Check Offers
    Drum SmartXonnect₹85,358*
    113.3 cc
    82 kmph
    Mobile Application
    Battery Capacity: 12V, 5 Ah
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Seat Type: Single
    Body Graphics: High Rigidity Underbone Type
    View More
    Check Offers
    Disc SmartXonnect₹89,913*
    113.3 cc
    82 kmph
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Single
    Battery Capacity: 12V, 5 Ah
    Body Graphics: High Rigidity Underbone Type
    View More
    Check Offers

    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    TVS Jupiter Expert Review

    By: Paarth Khatri
    4.5 out of 5

    Pros

    Smooth engine Nimble and stable Feature-loaded

    Cons

    Pricey higher variants

    The scooter segment has evolved quite a bit in the past few years. They have become quite popular and more and more people are now buying them because of their comfort and practicality. The segment really saw a big push with the Honda Activa and then again with the TVS Jupiter. First launched in 2013, the Jupiter is the only scooter that has been able to give some competition to the Activa.

    It is 2024 now and Jupiter has finally now entered a new generation. So, what has changed with the new Jupiter? Well, a lot actually. We got to ride it for 20 minutes on TVS' test track. Here are our first impressions of the 2024 TVS Jupiter 110.

    READ MORE

    TVS Jupiter Images

    13 images
    View All Jupiter Images

    TVS Jupiter Colours

    TVS Jupiter is available in the 6 Colours in India.

    Starlight blue gloss
    Lunar white gloss
    Meteor red gloss
    Dawn blue matte
    Titanium grey matte
    Galactic copper matte

    TVS Jupiter Specifications and Features

    Max Power8.02 PS
    Body TypeScooters
    Charging PointYes
    Kick and Self StartYes
    Mileage49 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine 113.3 cc
    Max Speed82 kmph
    View all Jupiter specs and features

    TVS Jupiter comparison with similar bikes

    TVS Jupiter 110
    Hero Destini Prime
    Hero Xoom 110
    Honda Dio
    Suzuki Access 125
    Suzuki Avenis
    Deltic Legion
    Odysse Electric E2Go
    EeVe Xeniaa
    Birla Quanto
    Birla Spark
    ₹74,691*
    Check Offers
    ₹72,799*
    Check Offers
    ₹72,284*
    Check Offers
    ₹74,930*
    Check Offers
    ₹81,700*
    Check Offers
    ₹92,000*
    Check Offers
    ₹69,490*
    Check Offers
    ₹71,100*
    Check Offers
    ₹79,999*
    Check Offers
    ₹69,182*
    Check Offers
    ₹69,182*
    Check Offers
    User Rating
    4.5
    57 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    3.5
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    29 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    Power
    8.02 PS
    Power
    9.09 PS
    Power
    8.15 PS
    Power
    7.76 PS
    Power
    8.42 PS
    Power
    8.7 PS
    Power
    -
    Power
    -
    Power
    -
    Power
    -
    Power
    -
    Torque
    9.8 Nm
    Torque
    10.38 Nm
    Torque
    8.70 Nm
    Torque
    9.3 Nm
    Torque
    10.2 Nm
    Torque
    10 Nm
    Torque
    -
    Torque
    -
    Torque
    -
    Torque
    -
    Torque
    -
    Engine
    113.3 cc
    Engine
    124.6
    Engine
    110.9 cc
    Engine
    109.51 cc
    Engine
    124 cc
    Engine
    124.3 cc
    Engine
    -
    Engine
    -
    Engine
    -
    Engine
    -
    Engine
    -
    Kerb Weight
    105 kg
    Kerb Weight
    115 kg
    Kerb Weight
    109 kg
    Kerb Weight
    103 kg
    Kerb Weight
    105 kg
    Kerb Weight
    106 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    90 Kg
    Kerb Weight
    71 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Length
    1848 mm
    Length
    1809 mm
    Length
    1881 mm
    Length
    1808 mm
    Length
    1835 mm
    Length
    1895 mm
    Length
    1800 mm
    Length
    1800 mm
    Length
    1810 mm
    Length
    1810 mm
    Length
    1810 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Golden Steel Rim
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Currently viewingJupiter vs Destini PrimeJupiter vs Xoom 110Jupiter vs DioJupiter vs Access 125Jupiter vs AvenisJupiter vs LegionJupiter vs E2GoJupiter vs XeniaaJupiter vs QuantoJupiter vs Spark
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    TVS Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    BAJWA AUTOMOTIVES PRIVATE LIMITED
    51-A &Amp; 52-East Krishna Nagar, Main Jagatpuri Road, Shahdara, Delhi 110051
    +91 - 9910730008
    BINSAR AUTOMOBILES
    954/E, 100 Foota Road, Babarpur Extn. Shahadra, Delhi 110032
    +91 - 9318436799
    Balaji TVS
    E2/244, Shastri Nagar, Opp Metro Pillar No 168, Central Delhi, Delhi 110052
    +91 - 9717477128
    DYNAMIC MOTORS PVT LTD
    C-3 Milap Nagar Old Pankha Road, Nr. - Himalaya Sagar Sbi Bank, Uttam Nagar, Delhi 110059
    +91 - 7290041357
    BAJWA AUTOMOBILES
    X/1578, Satnam Road, Jheel Market, Khuranja, Delhi 110051
    +91 - 9818905302
    BINSAR AUTOMOBILES
    B-314, Main Road, Mandoli Chungi Extn, Delhi 110093
    +91 - 9318436799
    See All TVS Dealers in Delhi

    Popular TVS Bikes

    View all TVS Bikes
    View all Upcoming TVS Bikes

    TVS Jupiter EMI

    Select Variant:
    Drum
    113.3 cc | 8.02 PS @ 6500 rpm
    ₹ 74,691*
    Select Variant
    Drum
    113.3 cc | 8.02 PS @ 6500 rpm
    ₹74,691*
    Drum Alloy
    113.3 cc | 8.02 PS @ 6500 rpm
    ₹80,441*
    Drum SmartXonnect
    113.3 cc | 8.02 PS @ 6500 rpm
    ₹83,991*
    Disc SmartXonnect
    113.3 cc | 8.02 PS @ 6500 rpm
    ₹87,791*
    EMI ₹1358.67/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    TVS Jupiter User Reviews & Ratings

    4.23
    57 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    44
    5 rating
    13
    Write a Review
    Efficient Daily Ride
    My TVS Jupiter 110 is an efficient daily ride that never fails to impress me. It has a peppy engine, smooth acceleration, and an easy start even on rough mornings. I love that it’s budget-friendly and gives me a comfortable ride every single day.By: Varun Verma (Feb 19, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Reliable and Economical
    I have been using my TVS Jupiter 110 for over a year now, and it has never disappointed me. It is reliable, economical on fuel and very easy to maintain. The performance in city traffic is impressive, and I get compliments on its neat design.By: Renu Tiwari (Feb 19, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect for Raider
    Aesthetic and decent look with more boot space, very comfortable. The 110cc engine offers high mileage, and the performance is adequateBy: lalit (Feb 19, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Smooth City Cruiser
    The Jupiter 110 is an amazing scooter for city rides. It glides through traffic smoothly and the fuel efficiency is superb. I really enjoy the comfortable seat and the overall handling makes every ride enjoyable, even if the roads are not perfect.By: Jagdish Bakolia (Feb 17, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Great Commuter Ride
    I absolutely love my TVS Jupiter 110. The ride is super smooth even on bumpy roads and it handles busy traffic with ease. I get great mileage every day and the design is really stylish and comfortable. It’s become my favorite way to commute and I can’t imagine my daily routine without it.By: Sourav Batra (Feb 17, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Acclaimed Scooter
    The TVS Jupiter 110 is a widely acclaimed scooter from TVS Motor Company, known for its reliability, performance, and feature-rich offerings. Powered by a 109.7 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, it delivers approximately 7.8 bhp @ 7500 rpm and 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm, with a fuel-injected system ensuring smoother performance. Featuring a CVT transmission, the scooter offers a commendable mileage of around 50-60 km/l and a top speed of approximately 85 km/h. Key features include bright LED headlamps, a choice between digital and analog instrument consoles, an external fuel filler for added convenience, and Eco-Thrust technology for enhanced fuel efficiency. Additional options like a front disc brake, USB charging port, and tubeless tires further enhance its appeal. The Jupiter caters to diverse preferences, offering options like premium styling, retro aesthetics, and smartphone connectivity. It strikes an excellent balance between performance, features, and affordability, making it a top choice for a wide range of riders.By: A Prasanna (Jan 10, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Comfortable Ride And Easy Handling
    With its smooth ride and easy handling, the TVS Jupiter 110 is a perfect choice for both beginners and experienced riders.By: Neha Desai (Jan 9, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Reliable Scooter For Daily Use
    The TVS Jupiter 110 is a reliable and efficient scooter, perfect for daily commutes, offering great mileage and comfort.By: Vikram Singh (Jan 9, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Economical And Easy
    Jupiter 110 gives excellent fuel efficiency, and its maintenance cost is super low, making it a smart choice for regular use.By: Phoebe Gonsalves (Dec 31, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Great City Scooter
    This scooter is perfect for city rides with its easy handling, good mileage, and a comfortable seat for long daily journeys.By: Mahira Rehman (Dec 31, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Read all Reviews

    Explore Other Options

    Scooterss
    Scooters Under 80000
    Cars & BikesNew BikesTVS BikesTVS Jupiter