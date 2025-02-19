Latest Updates on TVS Jupiter 110

Latest Updates on TVS Jupiter 110

The 2024 TVS Jupiter 110 has recently made its debut in the Indian market, capturing the attention of scooter enthusiasts and commuters alike. Known for its blend of performance, style, and practicality, the TVS Jupiter series has established itself as a strong contender against rivals, particularly the Honda Activa. The latest iteration promises to enhance its appeal with a host of new features and a striking design, making it an exciting option for those in the market for a family scooter.

TVS Jupiter 110 Price

With a price range between ₹74,691 and ₹87,791 (both ex-showroom, Delhi), the TVS Jupiter 110 is an affordable yet feature-rich scooter. This pricing ensures that it remains competitive in the bustling scooter market, appealing primarily to urban commuters and families looking for value without compromising on quality and style. The Jupiter 110 comes in several variants, each tailored to meet varying customer needs.

TVS Jupiter 110 Launch Date

The 2024 TVS Jupiter 110 officially launched on August 22, 2024, creating a buzz among potential buyers eagerly awaiting the new generation of this popular scooter. TVS Motor Company has been teasing this revamped model for weeks, promising an exciting update to a model that has already earned a reputation for reliability and practicality.

TVS Jupiter 110 Variants

The 2024 TVS Jupiter 110 offers four distinct variants: Drum, Drum Alloy, Drum SXC, and Disc SXC. This range facilitates a customised buying experience based on individual preferences and requirements. Each variant caters to different needs, whether it is for basic transport or enhanced features that improve the riding experience. The choices empower customers to pick the model that best fits their lifestyle and budget. The base drum brake model is priced at ₹74,691 and the variant with the alloy wheels fetches ₹80,441. The connected variants start at ₹83,991 and go as high as ₹87,791. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

TVS Jupiter 110 Design and Exterior

The design of the new TVS Jupiter 110 stands out thanks to its modern aesthetics. It features a sleek front apron with sharp lines that enhance its sporty character. The prominent LED light bar integrates turn indicators, while new LED headlamps provide improved illumination. Notably, the scooter is available in multiple fresh colour options, including Dawn Blue Matte and Meteor Red Gloss, enabling buyers to select a look that suits their personal style. TVS has also focused on the use of high-quality gloss black plastic, which resists scratches, adding to the overall durability of the design. Importantly, the redesigned rear sports a slim LED tail lamp, further highlighting the Jupiter 110’s contemporary makeover.

TVS Jupiter 110 Interior

The interior of the TVS Jupiter 110 is equally impressive, ensuring a comfortable and practical riding experience. The scooter boasts the largest seat in its class, providing ample space for both the rider and the pillion passenger. The cabin layout promotes comfort with a user-friendly digital instrument console that integrates Bluetooth connectivity, enabling riders to access navigation, call alerts, and music controls. Furthermore, the under-seat storage is exceptionally spacious, comfortably accommodating two helmets, making it a practical choice for daily commuters.

TVS Jupiter 110 Engine

The TVS Jupiter 110 is powered by a 113.3 cc air-cooled engine with fuel injection. It produces 7.91 bhp of maximum power and 9.2 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. This is mated to a CVT. What's new is the electric assist, which increases torque output to 9.8 Nm. This comes particularly handy while moving from a halt or overtaking. The Jupiter 110 has a top speed of 82 kmph.

TVS Jupiter 110 Fuel Efficiency

Fuel economy is a crucial consideration for scooter buyers, and the TVS Jupiter 110 does not disappoint. The manufacturer's claims suggest a fuel efficiency of approximately 50 kmpl, which may vary based on riding conditions. In real-world tests, users have consistently reported fuel averages close to this figure, showcasing the model's efficiency. The integration of a fuel injection system also plays a pivotal role in maximising fuel efficiency, making the TVS Jupiter 110 an economical choice for city driving.

Safety Features

Safety is paramount in any vehicle, and the 2024 TVS Jupiter 110 is equipped with an array of safety features designed to protect the rider and passenger. It comes with an Emergency Stop Signal that activates hazard lights under sudden braking, enhancing visibility for cars and riders behind. Automatic turn indicators ensure efficient signalling, reducing the risk of miscommunication while riding. Furthermore, the Jupiter 110 has been rigorously tested for safety standards, earning commendable ratings that reassure buyers about their choice.

Additional Features

Apart from the core features, TVS has integrated numerous advanced technologies into the Jupiter 110. The new digital instrument cluster not only displays crucial information but also includes a USB port for mobile charging. Keyless ignition, an external fuel filler cap, and follow-me headlamps add to the convenience and functionality of this scooter. With these enhancements, the Jupiter 110 is designed to provide both comfort and accessibility to riders. In summary, the 2024 TVS Jupiter 110 brings a refreshing upgrade to an already successful scooter line. With its visually appealing design, impressive fuel efficiency, and a robust range of features, it caters to the needs of modern urban commuters. Finally, with competitive pricing, the Jupiter 110 is well-positioned to maintain its status as a favourite among Indian customers seeking a reliable and stylish scooter. Whether you're looking for a family scooter for daily commutes or an efficient vehicle for navigating urban landscapes, the 2024 TVS Jupiter 110 is a model worth considering. With its enviable range of features, exceptional design, and practicality, it’s no wonder the Jupiter 110 continues to be a strong player in the scooter market.