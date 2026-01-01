The iQube S 3.5 kWh, is listed at ₹1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the iQube offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The iQube S 3.5 kWh is available in 9 colour options: Pearl White, Mint Blue, Walnut Brown, Titanium Grey, Mercury Grey, Starlight Blue Beige, Copper Brown Beige, Titanium Grey Matte, Celebration Orange.
In the iQube's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ather Energy 450S priced between ₹84.34 Thousands - 1.53 Lakhs or the ADMS DB priced ₹1.33 Lakhs.
The iQube S 3.5 kWh has Riding Modes, Charging at Charging Station, Low Battery Indicator, Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application and Geo Fencing.