TVS iQube Electric on road price in Lower Dibang Valley starts from Rs. 1.01 Lakhs. Visit your nearest TVS iQube Electric on road price in Lower Dibang Valley starts from Rs. 1.01 Lakhs. Visit your nearest TVS iQube Electric dealers and showrooms in Lower Dibang Valley for best offers. TVS iQube Electric on road price breakup in Lower Dibang Valley includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price TVS iQube Electric STD ₹ 1.01 Lakhs