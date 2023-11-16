Apache RTR 200 4V Single Channel ABS Latest Updates
Apache RTR 200 4V falls under Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes category and has 2 variants. The price of Apache RTR 200 4V Single Channel ABS (base model) in DelhiApache RTR 200 4V falls under Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes category and has 2 variants. The price of Apache RTR 200 4V Single Channel ABS (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.49 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Single Channel ABS is 12 L litres. It offers many features like Clock, Navigation, Engine Kill Switch, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and specs like:
Fuel Capacity: 12 L
Length: 2050 mm
Highway Mileage: 42.58 kmpl
Max Power: Sport : 20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 17.32 PS @ 7800 rpm
Engine Type: SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fi
Mileage of Single Channel ABS is 42.58 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less