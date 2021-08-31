HT Auto
HomeNew BikesTVSApache RTR 200 4VOn Road Price in Uttarkashi

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V On Road Price in Uttarkashi

1/22
2/22
3/22
4/22
5/22
View all Images
6/22
1.26 - 1.42 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

Apache RTR 200 4V on Road Price in Uttarkashi

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V on road price in Uttarkashi starts from Rs. 1.59 Lakhs. The on road price for TVS Apache RTR 200 4V top variant goes up to Rs. 1.65 Lakhs in Uttarkashi.

VariantsOn-Road Price
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Single Channel ABS₹ 1.59 Lakhs
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Dual Channel ABS₹ 1.65 Lakhs
...Read More

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Variant Wise Price List

Single Channel ABS
₹1.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
197.75 cc
Sport : 20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,31,865
RTO
15,287
Insurance
10,020
Accessories Charges
1,785
On-Road Price in Uttarkashi
1,58,957
EMI@3,417/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
197.75 cc
Sport : 20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm
View breakup
TVS Dealers
Delhi
See All TVS Dealers in Uttarkashi

No TVS Dealers Found in Delhi

See All TVS Dealers in Uttarkashi

Trending TVS Bikes

  • Popular
    View all TVS Bikes

    Trending TVS Bikes

    • Popular
      View all TVS Bikes

      Latest Bikes

      Simple Energy One

      Simple Energy One

      1.45 - 1.5 Lakhs*
      Check Latest Offers
      Hero XPulse 200 4V

      Hero XPulse 200 4V

      1.44 - 1.51 Lakhs*
      Check Latest Offers
      Yulu Wynn

      Yulu Wynn

      55,555* Onwards
      Check Latest Offers
      KTM 390 Adventure X

      KTM 390 Adventure X

      2.8 Lakhs* Onwards
      Check Latest Offers
      Yamaha Aerox 155

      Yamaha Aerox 155

      1.43 - 1.45 Lakhs*
      Check Latest Offers

      Trending Bikes

      Yamaha MT-15

      Yamaha MT-15

      1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs*
      Check Latest Offers
      Yamaha R15 V4

      Yamaha R15 V4

      1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs*
      Check Latest Offers
      Hero Splendor Plus

      Hero Splendor Plus

      60,310 - 69,760*
      Check Latest Offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs*
      Check Latest Offers
      TVS Raider

      TVS Raider

      77,500 - 86,437*
      Check Latest Offers

      Upcoming Bikes

      Suzuki SV650

      Suzuki SV650

      6 Lakhs Exp. Price*
      Check Details
      Triumph Bonneville 700

      Triumph Bonneville 700

      5.5 Lakhs Exp. Price*
      Check Details
      Yamaha XSR155

      Yamaha XSR155

      1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price*
      Check Details
      LML Star

      LML Star

      1 - 1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price*
      Check Details
      Benelli TRK800

      Benelli TRK800

      8.5 Lakhs Exp. Price*
      Check Details
      Benelli Leoncino 800

      Benelli Leoncino 800

      8 - 9 Lakhs Exp. Price*
      Check Details