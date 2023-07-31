HT Auto
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V On Road Price in Robertsganj

1.26 - 1.42 Lakhs*
Apache RTR 200 4V on Road Price in Robertsganj

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V on road price in Robertsganj starts from Rs. 1.58 Lakhs. The on road price for TVS Apache RTR 200 4V top variant goes up to Rs. 1.63 Lakhs in Robertsganj.

VariantsOn-Road Price
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Single Channel ABS₹ 1.58 Lakhs
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Dual Channel ABS₹ 1.63 Lakhs
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Variant Wise Price List

Single Channel ABS
₹1.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
197.75 cc
Sport : 20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,31,865
RTO
14,287
Insurance
9,760
Accessories Charges
1,785
On-Road Price in Robertsganj
1,57,697
EMI@3,390/mo
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
197.75 cc
Sport : 20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm
