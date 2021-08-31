HT Auto
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V On Road Price in Quaid E Milleth

Apache RTR 200 4V on Road Price in Quaid E Milleth

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V on road price in Quaid E Milleth starts from Rs. 1.49 Lakhs. The on road price for TVS Apache RTR 200 4V top variant goes up to Rs. 1.54 Lakhs in Quaid E Milleth.

VariantsOn-Road Price
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Single Channel ABS₹ 1.49 Lakhs
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Dual Channel ABS₹ 1.54 Lakhs
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Variant Wise Price List

Single Channel ABS
₹1.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
197.75 cc
Sport : 20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,29,315
RTO
10,345
Insurance
9,213
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Quaid E Milleth)
1,48,873
EMI@3,200/mo
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
197.75 cc
Sport : 20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm
