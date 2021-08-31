HT Auto
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V On Road Price in Nuvem

1.26 - 1.42 Lakhs*
Apache RTR 200 4V on Road Price in Nuvem

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V on road price in Nuvem starts from Rs. 1.50 Lakhs. The on road price for TVS Apache RTR 200 4V top variant goes up to Rs. 1.56 Lakhs in Nuvem.

VariantsOn-Road Price
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Single Channel ABS₹ 1.50 Lakhs
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Dual Channel ABS₹ 1.56 Lakhs
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Variant Wise Price List

Single Channel ABS
₹1.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
197.75 cc
Sport : 20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,29,365
RTO
11,642
Insurance
9,213
On-Road Price in Nuvem
1,50,220
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
197.75 cc
Sport : 20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm
