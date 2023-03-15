HT Auto
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V On Road Price in Kurnool

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V On Road Price in Kurnool

1/22
2/22
3/22
4/22
5/22
6/22
1.26 - 1.42 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V on Road Price in Delhi

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 1.60 Lakhs. The on road price for TVS Apache RTR 200 4V top variant goes up to Rs. 1.66 Lakhs in Delhi.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Variant Wise Price List

Single Channel ABS
₹1.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
197.75 cc
50.7 kmpl
Sport : 20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,32,065
RTO
13,136
Insurance
12,080
Accessories Charges
2,500
On-Road Price in Kurnool
1,59,781
EMI@3,434/mo
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
197.75 cc
50.7 kmpl
Sport : 20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Single Channel ABS
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Reserve
2.5 L
Fuel Capacity
12 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
2050 mm
Wheelbase
1353 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg
Height
1050 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-130/70-17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
13.93s
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
17.60 mm
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
7.89s
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
7.95s
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
5.48s
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
3.9s
Quarter Mile
18.72 secs @ 109.26 kmph
Highway Mileage
42.58 kmpl
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
55.22 mm
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
32.04 mm
City Mileage
50.70 kmpl
Top Speed
127 kmph
Max Power
Sport : 20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 17.32 PS @ 7800 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm
Max Torque
Sport : 17.25 Nm @ 7250 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 16.51 Nm @ 5750 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Mapped ignition system
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:1
Displacement
197.75 cc
Clutch
Wet multi plate- slipper clutch with 5 plate
Cooling System
Oil Cooled
Engine Type
SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fi
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
66 mm
No of Cylinders
1
Chassis
Double Cradle Split Synchro Stiff Frame
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Mono Tube - Mono Shock
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks with Preload Adjuster
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Riding Modes
Rain,Sports,Urban
Navigation
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes
ABS
Single Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Bore To Stroke Ratio ( 1.14 ), Smart Xonnect Technology, Glide Through Technology
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Pilot Lamps
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED With AHO
Battery Type
VRLA
