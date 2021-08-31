TVS Apache RTR 200 4V on road price in Abu starts from Rs. 1.54 Lakhs. The on road price for TVS Apache RTR 200 4V top variant goes up to Rs. 1.59 Lakhs in Abu. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V on road price in Abu starts from Rs. 1.54 Lakhs. The on road price for TVS Apache RTR 200 4V top variant goes up to Rs. 1.59 Lakhs in Abu. Visit your nearest TVS Apache RTR 200 4V dealers and showrooms in Abu for best offers. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V on road price breakup in Abu includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Single Channel ABS ₹ 1.54 Lakhs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Single Channel ABS ₹ 1.59 Lakhs