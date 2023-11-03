Apache RTR 200 4VPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsDealersEMINewsVideos
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Front View
View all Images

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

Launched in Mar 2018

4.0
Review & Win ₹2000
₹1.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

Apache RTR 200 4V Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 184.4 cc

Apache RTR 200 4V: 197.75 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 43.41 kmpl

Apache RTR 200 4V: 37 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 17.98 ps

Apache RTR 200 4V: 20.82 ps

Speed

Category Average: 124.0 kmph

Apache RTR 200 4V: 127.0 kmph

View all Apache RTR 200 4V Specs and Features

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Latest Update

Latest News:

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 to TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Popular bikes to choose from under ₹1.5 lakh
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Which one should you buy

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Price:

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is priced at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for TVS Apache RTR 200 4V?

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is available in 1 variant - Dual Channel ABS.

Read More Read More Icon
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Apache RTR 200 4V.
VS
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
View more
Tap here to expand
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Variants
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V price starts at ₹ 1.49 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Apache RTR 200 4V Dual Channel ABS₹1.49 Lakhs*
197.75 cc
127 kmph
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
Seat Type: Single
Battery Capacity: 12 V, 8 Ah
ABS
Body Graphics
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Expert Review

By: Prashant Singh
4 out of 5

Pros

Sharp styling with a good mix of coloursSuperior handling compared to rivals, also one of the most entertaining motorcyclesStrong engine remains a key highlight with good mid and top-end performance

Cons

Compact proportions make it uncomfortable for tall ridersLack of the 6th gear is noticeable for long-distance cruisingMore power would help extract more performance from the chassis

Apache RTR 200 4v has already established itself as one of the most dependable offerings from TVS since its introduction in 2016. It is still the flagship product in the RTR series which comprises of a number of equally reputed bikes. It was updated to the newest BS 6 emission standards a few months back and the company also used this opportunity to introduce a slew of new updates which make its arsenal more complete.

READ MORE

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Images

22 images
View All Apache RTR 200 4V Images

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Colours

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Gloss black
Matte blue
Pearl white

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Specifications and Features

Max Power20.82 PS
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Max Torque17.25 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage37 kmpl
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine197.75 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed127 kmph
View all Apache RTR 200 4V specs and features

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V comparison with similar bikes

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
Honda Hornet 2.0
Honda NX200
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
Suzuki Gixxer SF
₹1.49 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.6 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.43 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.68 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.49 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.47 Lakhs*
Check Offers
Power
20.82 PS
Power
24.5 PS
Power
17.26 PS
Power
16.99 PS
Power
17.2 PS
Power
13.6 PS
Torque
17.25 Nm
Torque
18.74 Nm
Torque
15.9 Nm
Torque
15.7 Nm
Torque
14.6 Nm
Torque
13.8 Nm
Engine
197.75 cc
Engine
199 cc
Engine
184.4 cc
Engine
184.4 cc
Engine
160 cc
Engine
155 cc
Kerb Weight
152 kg
Kerb Weight
158 kg
Kerb Weight
142 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
152 kg
Kerb Weight
148 kg
Length
2050 mm
Length
2017 mm
Length
2034 mm
Length
-
Length
2017 mm
Length
2025 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Currently viewingApache RTR 200 4V vs Pulsar NS200Apache RTR 200 4V vs Hornet 2.0Apache RTR 200 4V vs NX200Apache RTR 200 4V vs Pulsar NS160Apache RTR 200 4V vs Gixxer SF
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

TVS Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Ahinsha automobiles LLP
E 40 Krishna Park ,Main Devli Road New Delhi, Delhi 110062
+91 - 7503549679
BAJWA AUTOMOBILES
X/1578, Satnam Road, Jheel Market, Khuranja, Delhi 110051
+91 - 9818905302
BINSAR AUTOMOBILES
H-60, Zero Pusta Shastri Park, Delhi 110053
+91 - 9318436799
BINSAR AUTOMOBILES
B-294/1, Main Wajirabad Road, Near Khajuri Fly Over, Bhajanpura, Delhi 110053
+91 - 9318436799
BINSAR AUTOMOBILES
Plot No.4 C-Block Main Karawal Nagar Road Chandu Nagar, Delhi 110094
+91 - 9318436799
Balaji TVS
E2/244, Shastri Nagar, Opp Metro Pillar No 168, Central Delhi, Delhi 110052
+91 - 9717477128
See All TVS Dealers in Delhi

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Videos

TVS Apache RTR 200 4v BS 6: Road Test Review
3 Nov 2023

Popular TVS Bikes

View all TVS Bikes
View all Upcoming TVS Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V EMI

Select Variant:
Dual Channel ABS
197.75 cc | 20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm
₹ 1.49 Lakhs*
Select Variant
Dual Channel ABS
197.75 cc | 20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm
₹1.49 Lakhs*
EMI ₹2692.04/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Sports Naked Bikes
Sports Naked Bikes Under 2 Lakhs
Upcoming Sports Naked Bikes
Cars & BikesNew BikesTVS BikesTVS Apache RTR 200 4V