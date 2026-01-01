hamburger icon
TVS Apache RTR 180 Front Right View
1/17
TVS Apache RTR 180 Right Side View
2/17
TVS Apache RTR 180 Seat View
3/17
TVS Apache RTR 180 Seat
4/17
TVS Apache RTR 180 Speedometer
5/17
TVS Apache RTR 180 Suspension View
6/17

TVS Apache RTR 180 Limited Edition

1.51 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
TVS Apache RTR 180 Key Specs
Engine177.4 cc
Apache RTR 180 Limited Edition

Apache RTR 180 Limited Edition Prices

The Apache RTR 180 Limited Edition, is listed at ₹1.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Apache RTR 180 Limited Edition Mileage

All variants of the Apache RTR 180 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Apache RTR 180 Limited Edition Colours

The Apache RTR 180 Limited Edition is available in 2 colour options: Gloss Black, Pearl White.

Apache RTR 180 Limited Edition Engine and Transmission

The Apache RTR 180 Limited Edition is powered by a 177.4 cc engine.

Apache RTR 180 Limited Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Apache RTR 180's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Xtreme 160R priced ₹1.05 Lakhs or the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V priced between ₹1.16 Lakhs - 1.39 Lakhs.

Apache RTR 180 Limited Edition Specs & Features

The Apache RTR 180 Limited Edition has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Battery Indicator.

TVS Apache RTR 180 Limited Edition Price

Apache RTR 180 Limited Edition

₹1.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,28,490
RTO
10,279
Insurance
11,804
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,50,573
EMI@3,236/mo
TVS Apache RTR 180 Limited Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
2085 mm
Wheelbase
1326 mm
Height
1105 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
730 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-120/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
200 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
113 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
17.02 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
58 mm
Max Torque
15.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
177.4 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fuel injected
Clutch
Wet multi plate clutch
Cooling System
Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
62 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Racing-Style Graphics
Rear Suspension
Monotube Inverted Gas filled shox (MIG) with spring aid
Front Suspension
Telescopic forks

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain,Sports,Urban
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
(Maximum Speed - Urban/Rain Mode - 102 kmph), (Maximum Power - Urban/Rain Mode - 13.87 PS @ 8250 rpm), (Maximum Torque - Urban/Rain Mode - 14.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm), TVS SmartXonnect, Voice Assist, Crash Alert, Glide Through Technology, Brake Fluid - DOT 3/DOT 4, Muffler - Conventional design
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
AHO, LED Headlamp with all time on LED Position Lamp
TVS Apache RTR 180 Limited Edition EMI
EMI2,913 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,35,515
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,35,515
Interest Amount
39,250
Payable Amount
1,74,765

TVS Apache RTR 180 other Variants

Apache RTR 180 Disc

₹1.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,24,890
RTO
9,991
Insurance
11,732
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,46,613
EMI@3,151/mo
TVS Apache RTR 180 Alternatives

Hero Xtreme 160R

Hero Xtreme 160R

1.05 LakhsEx-Showroom
Apache RTR 180vsXtreme 160R
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

1.16 - 1.39 LakhsEx-Showroom
Apache RTR 180vsApache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160

TVS Apache RTR 160

1.12 - 1.27 LakhsEx-Showroom
Apache RTR 180vsApache RTR 160
Bajaj Pulsar NS200

Bajaj Pulsar NS200

1.32 LakhsEx-Showroom
Apache RTR 180vsPulsar NS200
Yamaha FZ-FI V3

Yamaha FZ-FI V3

1.08 LakhsEx-Showroom
Apache RTR 180vsFZ-FI V3
Yamaha XSR 155

Yamaha XSR 155

1.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
Apache RTR 180vsXSR 155

