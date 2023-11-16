Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

TVS Apache RTR 180 BS6

1/17
2/17
3/17
4/17
5/17
View all Images
6/17
1.33 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
TVS Apache RTR 180 Key Specs
Engine177.4 cc
View all Apache RTR 180 specs and features

Apache RTR 180 BS6 Latest Updates

Apache RTR 180 falls under Sports Naked Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Apache RTR 180 BS6 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.33 Lakhs. The fuel

  • Fuel Capacity: 12 L
  • Length: 2085 mm
  • Max Power: 16.79 PS @ 8500 rpm
  • Engine Type: SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fuel injected
    • ...Read More

    TVS Apache RTR 180 BS6 Price

    BS6
    ₹1.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    177.4 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,12,065
    RTO
    9,731
    Insurance
    9,129
    Accessories Charges
    1,760
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,32,685
    EMI@2,852/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    TVS Apache RTR 180 BS6 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    12 L
    Load Capacity
    130 kg
    Ground Clearance
    170 mm
    Length
    2085 mm
    Wheelbase
    1326 mm
    Kerb Weight
    141 kg
    Height
    1105 mm
    Saddle Height
    790 mm
    Width
    730 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    270 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-110/80-17
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Rear Brake Diameter
    200 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
    4.8s
    Max Power
    16.79 PS @ 8500 rpm
    Max Torque
    15.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    9.5:1
    Displacement
    177.4 cc
    Clutch
    Wet Multi Plate Clutch
    Cooling System
    Oil Cooled
    Engine Type
    SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fuel injected
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Gear Box
    5 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Chassis
    Double Cradle Synchro STIFF
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Rear Suspension
    Monotube Inverted Gas-filled shox (MIG) with spring aid
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic Forks
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    ABS
    Single Channel
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Console
    Analogue and Digital
    Additional Features
    Glide Through Technology, Remora Tyres
    Odometer
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Engine Kill Switch
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Pilot Lamps
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 8 Ah
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Average Fuel economy Indicator
    Yes
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    Halogen With AHO
    Battery Type
    Maintenance Free
    Low Oil Indicator
    Yes
    TVS Apache RTR 180 BS6 EMI
    EMI2,567 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,19,416
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,19,416
    Interest Amount
    34,587
    Payable Amount
    1,54,003

    TVS Apache RTR 180 Alternatives

    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider SmartXonnect

    86,803 - 1.5 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Apache RTR 1... vs Raider
    Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

    Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 STD

    93,690
    Check latest Offers
    Apache RTR 1... vs Pulsar NS 12...
    Bajaj Pulsar 150

    Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc BS6

    85,408 - 98,566
    Check latest Offers
    Apache RTR 1... vs Pulsar 150
    Bajaj Avenger Street 160

    Bajaj Avenger Street 160 BS6

    93,677 - 1.14 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Apache RTR 1... vs Avenger Stre...
    Hero Glamour XTEC

    Hero Glamour XTEC Disc

    92,348 - 87,748
    Check latest Offers
    Apache RTR 1... vs Glamour XTEC

    Popular TVS Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  TVS Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2023

    Flycon T3

    Flycon T3

    89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Empire

    Flycon Empire

    79,900
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Grove

    Flycon Grove

    74,629 - 80,957
    Check latest offers
    Okaya EV Motofaast

    Okaya EV Motofaast

    1.37 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Bright

    Flycon Bright

    80,000
    Check latest offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2023

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    60,310 - 67,405
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.7 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

    Super Soco Cumini

    Super Soco Cumini

    90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Super Soco TC Wander

    Super Soco TC Wander

    1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    TVS Zeppelin R

    TVS Zeppelin R

    1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Scout Bobber

    Indian Scout Bobber

    13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details