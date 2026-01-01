|Engine
|159.7 cc
The Apache RTR 160 4V TFT with Map Mirroring, is listed at ₹1.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Apache RTR 160 4V offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Apache RTR 160 4V TFT with Map Mirroring is available in 4 colour options: Racing Red, Matte Black, Pearl White, Granite Grey.
The Apache RTR 160 4V TFT with Map Mirroring is powered by a 159.7 cc engine.
In the Apache RTR 160 4V's price range, buyers can choose to consider the TVS Apache RTR 160 priced between ₹1.14 Lakhs - 1.28 Lakhs or the Yamaha XSR 155 priced between ₹1.5 Lakhs - 1.6 Lakhs.
The Apache RTR 160 4V TFT with Map Mirroring has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Low Fuel Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pillion Seat, Pillion Grab Rail, Kill Switch and Daytime Running Lamps.