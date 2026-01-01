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Apache RTR 160 4VPriceMileageSpecifications
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Front Left View
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Left View
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Headlight View
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Model Name View
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Front Tyre View
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Engine View
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4V TFT with Map Mirroring

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.64 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Key Specs
Engine159.7 cc
View all Apache RTR 160 4V specs and features

Apache RTR 160 4V TFT with Map Mirroring

Apache RTR 160 4V TFT with Map Mirroring Prices

The Apache RTR 160 4V TFT with Map Mirroring, is listed at ₹1.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Apache RTR 160 4V TFT with Map Mirroring Mileage

All variants of the Apache RTR 160 4V offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Apache RTR 160 4V TFT with Map Mirroring Colours

The Apache RTR 160 4V TFT with Map Mirroring is available in 4 colour options: Racing Red, Matte Black, Pearl White, Granite Grey.

Apache RTR 160 4V TFT with Map Mirroring Engine and Transmission

The Apache RTR 160 4V TFT with Map Mirroring is powered by a 159.7 cc engine.

Apache RTR 160 4V TFT with Map Mirroring vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Apache RTR 160 4V's price range, buyers can choose to consider the TVS Apache RTR 160 priced between ₹1.14 Lakhs - 1.28 Lakhs or the Yamaha XSR 155 priced between ₹1.5 Lakhs - 1.6 Lakhs.

Apache RTR 160 4V TFT with Map Mirroring Specs & Features

The Apache RTR 160 4V TFT with Map Mirroring has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Low Fuel Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pillion Seat, Pillion Grab Rail, Kill Switch and Daytime Running Lamps.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V TFT with Map Mirroring Price

Apache RTR 160 4V TFT with Map Mirroring

₹1.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,41,440
RTO
11,315
Insurance
11,069
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,63,824
EMI@3,521/mo
Add to Compare
Close

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V TFT with Map Mirroring Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
2035 mm
Wheelbase
1357 mm
Kerb Weight
147 kg
Height
1050 mm
Width
819 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Front Caliper
2 Piston
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-130/70-17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
114 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
52.9 mm
Max Torque
14.73 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Spark Plugs
1 Per Cylinder
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
159.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
SI, 4 Stroke, Oil-Cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 4 Up
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
62 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Mono Shock
Front Suspension
Upside down Forks with 37D

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 6AH
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain,Sports,Urban
Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Malfunction Indicator
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Kill Switch
Yes
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Multi-function Lock
Yes
Gear Position Indicator
Yes
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V TFT with Map Mirroring EMI
EMI3,169 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,47,441
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,47,441
Interest Amount
42,704
Payable Amount
1,90,145

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V other Variants

Apache RTR 160 4V RM Disc (Black Edition)

₹1.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,19,890
RTO
9,591
Insurance
10,706
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,40,187
EMI@3,013/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Apache RTR 160 4V Single Channel ABS

₹1.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,26,890
RTO
10,151
Insurance
10,824
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,47,865
EMI@3,178/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Apache RTR 160 4V Dual Channel ABS with USD

₹1.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,32,740
RTO
10,619
Insurance
10,922
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,54,281
EMI@3,316/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Apache RTR 160 4V Limited Edition

₹1.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,39,340
RTO
11,147
Insurance
11,033
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,61,520
EMI@3,472/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Apache RTR 160 4V Dual Channel ABS with USD and TFT

₹1.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,39,440
RTO
11,155
Insurance
11,035
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,61,630
EMI@3,474/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Alternatives

TVS Apache RTR 160

TVS Apache RTR 160

1.14 - 1.28 Lakhs
+1
Apache RTR 160 4VvsApache RTR 160
Yamaha XSR 155

Yamaha XSR 155

1.5 - 1.6 Lakhs
Apache RTR 160 4VvsXSR 155
Yamaha FZ-FI V3

Yamaha FZ-FI V3

1.08 Lakhs
Apache RTR 160 4VvsFZ-FI V3
TVS Apache RTR 180

TVS Apache RTR 180

1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs
Apache RTR 160 4VvsApache RTR 180
Bajaj Pulsar N250

Bajaj Pulsar N250

1.53 Lakhs
Apache RTR 160 4VvsPulsar N250
Bajaj Pulsar NS200

Bajaj Pulsar NS200

1.32 Lakhs
Apache RTR 160 4VvsPulsar NS200

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