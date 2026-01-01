hamburger icon
Apache RTR 160 4VPriceMileageSpecifications
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Front Left View
1/18
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Front Right View
2/18
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Left View
3/18
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Right View
4/18
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Front View
5/18
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Headlight
View all Images
6/18

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Single Channel ABS

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.46 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Key Specs
Engine159.7 cc
View all Apache RTR 160 4V specs and features

Apache RTR 160 4V Single Channel ABS

Apache RTR 160 4V Single Channel ABS Prices

The Apache RTR 160 4V Single Channel ABS, is listed at ₹1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Apache RTR 160 4V Single Channel ABS Mileage

All variants of the Apache RTR 160 4V offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Apache RTR 160 4V Single Channel ABS Colours

The Apache RTR 160 4V Single Channel ABS is available in 4 colour options: Racing Red, Matte Black, Pearl White, Granite Grey.

Apache RTR 160 4V Single Channel ABS Engine and Transmission

The Apache RTR 160 4V Single Channel ABS is powered by a 159.7 cc engine.

Apache RTR 160 4V Single Channel ABS vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Apache RTR 160 4V's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ priced ₹1.3 Lakhs or the Revolt Motors RV400 priced between ₹1.4 Lakhs - 1.4 Lakhs.

Apache RTR 160 4V Single Channel ABS Specs & Features

The Apache RTR 160 4V Single Channel ABS has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Switch, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Passenger Footrest and Display.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Single Channel ABS Price

Apache RTR 160 4V Single Channel ABS

₹1.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,25,440
RTO
10,035
Insurance
10,799
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,46,274
EMI@3,144/mo
Add to Compare
Close

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Single Channel ABS Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12 L
Length
2035 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Wheelbase
1357 mm
Kerb Weight
143 kg
Height
1050 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
819 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
114 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
52.9 mm
Max Torque
14.73 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
159.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
SI, 4 Stroke, Oil-Cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate Clutch
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
62 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Mono Shock

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain,Sports,Urban
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Single Channel ABS EMI
EMI2,830 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,31,646
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,31,646
Interest Amount
38,129
Payable Amount
1,69,775

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V other Variants

Apache RTR 160 4V RM Disc (Black Edition)

₹1.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,18,690
RTO
9,495
Insurance
10,686
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,38,871
EMI@2,985/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Apache RTR 160 4V Dual Channel ABS with USD

₹1.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,30,690
RTO
10,455
Insurance
10,888
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,52,033
EMI@3,268/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Apache RTR 160 4V Dual Channel ABS with USD and TFT

₹1.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,37,440
RTO
10,995
Insurance
11,001
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,59,436
EMI@3,427/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Alternatives

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

1.3 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
Apache RTR 160 4VvsRV400 BRZ
Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

1.4 Lakhs Onwards
Check OffersCheck Offers
Apache RTR 160 4VvsRV400
TVS Apache RTR 160

TVS Apache RTR 160

1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs
+1
Check OffersCheck Offers
Apache RTR 160 4VvsApache RTR 160
Bajaj Pulsar 180

Bajaj Pulsar 180

1.22 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
Apache RTR 160 4VvsPulsar 180
Hero Xtreme 160R

Hero Xtreme 160R

1.05 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
Apache RTR 160 4VvsXtreme 160R
Yamaha FZ-FI V3

Yamaha FZ-FI V3

1.08 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
Apache RTR 160 4VvsFZ-FI V3

Popular Sports Naked Bikes

UPCOMING
Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

1.2 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
UPCOMING
Benelli TNT 600

Benelli TNT 600

6.2 - 7 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
UPCOMING
Benelli 402 S

Benelli 402 S

2.5 - 2.7 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
UPCOMING
Benelli TNT600i

Benelli TNT600i

6.3 - 6.5 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
UPCOMING
CFMoto 250NK

CFMoto 250NK

1.75 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes

View all  Popular Sports Naked Bikess

view all specs and features

Popular TVS Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  TVS Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Oben Rorr Evo

Oben Rorr Evo

99,999
Check Offers
Zelio Gracy

Zelio Gracy

59,999 - 76,999
Check Offers
BSA Scrambler 650

BSA Scrambler 650

3.25 - 3.41 Lakhs
Check Offers
BMW F 450 GS

BMW F 450 GS

4.7 - 5.3 Lakhs
Check Offers
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler 350

2 - 2.09 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

74,902 - 77,437
Check Offers
Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R

89,300 - 1.05 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
KTM 490 Duke

KTM 490 Duke

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR500R

Honda CBR500R

4.99 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details