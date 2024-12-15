HT Auto

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V RM Drum-Black Edition

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Front Left View
1/25
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Front Right View
2/25
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Front View
3/25
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Headlight
4/25
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Rear View
5/25
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Right View
6/25
1.47 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Key Specs
Engine159. 7 cc
Max Speed114 kmph
View all Apache RTR 160 4V specs and features

Apache RTR 160 4V RM Drum-Black Edition Latest Updates

Apache RTR 160 4V falls under Sports Naked Bikes category and has 6 variants. The price of Apache RTR 160 4V RM Drum-Black Edition (base model) in Delhi is Rs.

  • Fuel Capacity: 12 L
  • Length: 2035 mm
  • Engine Type: SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
    ...Read More

    TVS Apache RTR 160 4V RM Drum-Black Edition Price

    RM Drum-Black Edition
    ₹1.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    159. 7 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,24,870
    RTO
    9,990
    Insurance
    11,732
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,46,592
    EMI@3,151/mo
    Close

    TVS Apache RTR 160 4V RM Drum-Black Edition Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    12 L
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Length
    2035 mm
    Wheelbase
    1357 mm
    Height
    1050 mm
    Kerb Weight
    144 kg
    Saddle Height
    800 mm
    Width
    790 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    ABS
    Single Channel
    Front Brake Diameter
    270 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-110/80-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Speed
    114 kmph
    Stroke
    52.9 mm
    Max Torque
    14.73 Nm @ 7500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    159. 7 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
    Cooling System
    Oil Cooled
    Clutch
    Wet, Multi Plate Clutch
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    5 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Bore
    62 mm
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic Forks
    Rear Suspension
    Mono Shock
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Additional Features
    (Maximum Speed - Urban/Rain Mode - 103 kmph), (Maximum Power - Urban/Rain Mode - 15.64 PS @ 8600 rpm), (Maximum Torque - Urban/Rain Mode - 14.14 Nm @ 7250 rpm), Oil cooled with ram air Assist, MF Battery, Muffler - Bullpup exhaust design, Position Lamp, Gear Indicator, Adjustable Levers, Glide Through Technology
    Odometer
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12V / 6 Ah
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    TVS Apache RTR 160 4V RM Drum-Black Edition EMI
    EMI2,836 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,31,932
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,31,932
    Interest Amount
    38,212
    Payable Amount
    1,70,144

    TVS Apache RTR 160 4V other Variants

    Drum
    ₹1.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    159.7 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,25,670
    RTO
    9,990
    Insurance
    11,732
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,47,392
    EMI@3,168/mo
    Close
    Disc
    ₹1.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    159.7 cc
    View breakup
    BT Disc
    ₹1.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    159.7 cc
    View breakup
    Special Edition
    ₹1.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    159.7 cc
    View breakup
    Dual Channel ABS
    ₹1.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    159.7 cc
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    View all
    View all  TVS Bikes

