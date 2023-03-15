HT Auto
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V On Road Price in Dhanaura

1/13
2/13
3/13
4/13
5/13
6/13
1.04 - 1.17 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V on Road Price in Delhi

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 1.38 Lakhs. The on road price for TVS Apache RTR 160 4V top variant goes up to Rs. 1.40 Lakhs in Delhi.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Variant Wise Price List

Drum
₹1.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
159.7 cc
53.32 kmpl
17.63 PS @ 9250 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,13,865
RTO
12,487
Insurance
9,430
Accessories Charges
1,785
On-Road Price in Ghaziabad
(Price not available in Dhanaura)
1,37,567
EMI@2,957/mo
Disc
₹1.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
159.7 cc
53.32 kmpl
17.63 PS @ 9250 rpm
View breakup

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Drum
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
12 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
2035 mm
Wheelbase
1357 mm
Kerb Weight
145 kg
Height
1050 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-110/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
17.15s
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
24.64m
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
9.38s
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
9.34s
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
6.68s
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
5.34s
Quarter Mile
20.40 s @ 98.91 kmph
Highway Mileage
48.16 kmpl
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
42.28m
City Mileage
53.32 kmpl
Top Speed
114 kmph
Max Power
17.63 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
52.9 mm
Max Torque
14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Mapped ignition system
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:1
Displacement
159.7 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate Clutch
Cooling System
Oil Cooled
Engine Type
SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
62 mm
No of Cylinders
1
Chassis
Double cradle Split Synchro Stiff Frame
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Mono Shock
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks
ABS
Single Channel
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Glide Through Technology
Pass Switch
Yes
Stepup Seat
Yes
Clock
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Pilot Lamps
LED Pilot Lamps
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free
