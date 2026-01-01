hamburger icon
Apache RTR 160 4VPriceMileageSpecifications
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Front Left View
1/25
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Front Right View
2/25
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Front View
3/25
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Headlight
4/25
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Rear View
5/25
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Right View
View all Images
6/25

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Black Edition

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.39 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Key Specs
Engine159. 7 cc
View all Apache RTR 160 4V specs and features

Apache RTR 160 4V Black Edition

Apache RTR 160 4V Black Edition Prices

The Apache RTR 160 4V Black Edition, is listed at ₹1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Apache RTR 160 4V Black Edition Mileage

All variants of the Apache RTR 160 4V offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Apache RTR 160 4V Black Edition Colours

The Apache RTR 160 4V Black Edition is available in 7 colour options: Racing Red, Knight Black, Matte Black, Metallic Blue, Lightning Blue, Glossy Black, Pearl White.

Apache RTR 160 4V Black Edition Engine and Transmission

The Apache RTR 160 4V Black Edition is powered by a 159. 7 cc engine.

Apache RTR 160 4V Black Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Apache RTR 160 4V's price range, buyers can choose to consider the TVS Apache RTR 160 priced between ₹1.12 Lakhs - 1.27 Lakhs or the Hero Xtreme 160R priced ₹1.05 Lakhs.

Apache RTR 160 4V Black Edition Specs & Features

The Apache RTR 160 4V Black Edition has Riding Modes, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Low Fuel Indicator.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Black Edition Price

Apache RTR 160 4V Black Edition

₹1.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,17,990
RTO
9,439
Insurance
11,593
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,39,022
EMI@2,988/mo
Add to Compare
Close

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Black Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
2035 mm
Wheelbase
1357 mm
Kerb Weight
146 kg
Height
1050 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
819 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
114 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
52.9 mm
Max Torque
14.73 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
159. 7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
SI, 4 Stroke, Oil-Cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate Clutch
Cooling System
Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
62 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Upside Down Forks with 37mm dia
Rear Suspension
Mono Shock

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
(Maximum Speed - Urban/Rain Mode - 103 kmph), (Maximum Power - Urban/Rain Mode - 15.64 PS @ 8600 rpm), (Maximum Torque - Urban/Rain Mode - 14.14 Nm @ 7250 rpm), Oil cooled with ram air Assist, MF Battery, Muffler - Bullpup exhaust design, Position Lamp, Gear Indicator, Adjustable Levers, Glide Through Technology
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Black Edition EMI
EMI2,689 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,25,119
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,25,119
Interest Amount
36,239
Payable Amount
1,61,358

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V other Variants

Apache RTR 160 4V Disc

₹1.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,19,079
RTO
9,526
Insurance
11,615
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,40,220
EMI@3,014/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Apache RTR 160 4V BT Disc

₹1.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,22,121
RTO
9,770
Insurance
11,676
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,43,567
EMI@3,086/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition

₹1.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,23,890
RTO
9,911
Insurance
11,712
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,45,513
EMI@3,128/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Apache RTR 160 4V Dual Channel ABS

₹1.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,25,790
RTO
10,063
Insurance
11,750
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,47,603
EMI@3,173/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Apache RTR 160 4V Dual Channel ABS with USD

₹1.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,28,490
RTO
10,279
Insurance
11,804
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,50,573
EMI@3,236/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Apache RTR 160 4V TFT

₹1.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,35,840
RTO
10,867
Insurance
11,952
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,58,659
EMI@3,410/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Apache RTR 160 4V Limited Edition

₹1.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,38,590
RTO
11,087
Insurance
12,007
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,61,684
EMI@3,475/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Alternatives

TVS Apache RTR 160

TVS Apache RTR 160

1.12 - 1.27 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Apache RTR 160 4VvsApache RTR 160
Hero Xtreme 160R

Hero Xtreme 160R

1.05 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Apache RTR 160 4VvsXtreme 160R
Yamaha FZ-FI V3

Yamaha FZ-FI V3

1.08 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Apache RTR 160 4VvsFZ-FI V3
TVS Apache RTR 180

TVS Apache RTR 180

1.25 - 1.28 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Apache RTR 160 4VvsApache RTR 180
Bajaj Pulsar NS200

Bajaj Pulsar NS200

1.32 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Apache RTR 160 4VvsPulsar NS200
Suzuki Gixxer

Suzuki Gixxer

1.26 - 1.27 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Apache RTR 160 4VvsGixxer

Popular Sports Naked Bikes

UPCOMING
Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

1.2 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
UPCOMING
Benelli TNT 600

Benelli TNT 600

6.2 - 7 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
UPCOMING
Benelli 402 S

Benelli 402 S

2.5 - 2.7 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
UPCOMING
Benelli TNT600i

Benelli TNT600i

6.3 - 6.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
UPCOMING
CFMoto 250NK

CFMoto 250NK

1.75 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes

View all  Popular Sports Naked Bikess

view all specs and features

Popular TVS Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  TVS Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details