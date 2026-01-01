|Engine
The Apache RTR 160 4V Black Edition, is listed at ₹1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Apache RTR 160 4V offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Apache RTR 160 4V Black Edition is available in 7 colour options: Racing Red, Knight Black, Matte Black, Metallic Blue, Lightning Blue, Glossy Black, Pearl White.
The Apache RTR 160 4V Black Edition is powered by a 159. 7 cc engine.
In the Apache RTR 160 4V's price range, buyers can choose to consider the TVS Apache RTR 160 priced between ₹1.12 Lakhs - 1.27 Lakhs or the Hero Xtreme 160R priced ₹1.05 Lakhs.
The Apache RTR 160 4V Black Edition has Riding Modes, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Low Fuel Indicator.