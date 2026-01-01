|Engine
|159.7 cc
The Apache RTR 160 4V Dual Channel ABS with USD and TFT, is listed at ₹1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Apache RTR 160 4V offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Apache RTR 160 4V Dual Channel ABS with USD and TFT is available in 4 colour options: Racing Red, Matte Black, Pearl White, Granite Grey.
The Apache RTR 160 4V Dual Channel ABS with USD and TFT is powered by a 159.7 cc engine.
In the Apache RTR 160 4V's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ priced ₹1.3 Lakhs or the Revolt Motors RV400 priced between ₹1.4 Lakhs - 1.4 Lakhs.
The Apache RTR 160 4V Dual Channel ABS with USD and TFT has Low Battery Indicator, Clock, Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Display.