TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Dual Channel ABS with USD and TFT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES Dimensions and Capacity Fuel Capacity 12 L Ground Clearance 180 mm Length 2035 mm Wheelbase 1357 mm Kerb Weight 143 kg Height 1050 mm Saddle Height 800 mm Width 819 mm Tyres and Brakes Wheel Size Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm ABS Dual Channel Front Brake Diameter 270 mm Tyre Size Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-130/70-17 Front Brake Disc Wheels Type Alloy Mileage and Performance Max Speed 114 kmph Engine and Transmission Max Power 17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm Stroke 52.9 mm Max Torque 14.73 Nm @ 7500 rpm Transmission Manual Drive Type Chain Drive Displacement 159.7 cc Fuel Type Petrol Engine Type SI, 4 Stroke, Oil-Cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection Clutch Wet, Multi Plate Clutch Cooling System Air & Oil Cooled No Of Cylinders 1 Starting Self Start Only Valve Per Cylinder 4 Gear Box 5 Speed Fuel Supply Fuel Injection Emission Type bs6-2.0 Bore 62 mm Chassis and Suspension Body Graphics Yes Front Suspension Upside Down Rear Suspension Mono Shock Electricals, Motor & Battery Battery Capacity 12V / 6 Ah Low Battery Indicator Yes Tail Light LED Turn Signal Lamp LED Low Fuel Indicator Yes Headlight LED Features and Safety Riding Modes Rain,Sports,Urban Speedometer Digital Odometer Digital Clock Yes Instrument Console Digital Tachometer Digital Tripmeter Digital Seat Type Single Console Digital Additional Features Adjustable Levers Pass Switch Yes Passenger Footrest Yes Display Yes