Additional Features

(Maximum Speed - Urban/Rain Mode - 103 kmph), (Maximum Power - Urban/Rain Mode - 15.64 PS @ 8000 rpm), (Maximum Torque - Urban/Rain Mode - 14.14 Nm @ 7250 rpm), Muffler - Twin pipe and twin barrel design, Position Lamp, Gear Indicator, Glide Through Technology, Adjustable Levers, Race Tuned Fuel Injection, TVS SmartXonnect, Crash Alert, Voice Assist, Oil cooled with ram air Assist, MF Battery