TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Disc

6/12
1.34 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Key Specs
Engine159.7 cc
Mileage48.16 kmpl
View all Apache RTR 160 4V specs and features

Apache RTR 160 4V Disc Latest Updates

Apache RTR 160 4V falls under Sports Naked Bikes category and has 2 variants. The price of Apache RTR 160 4V Disc (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.34 Lakhs.

  • Fuel Capacity: 12 L
  • Length: 2035 mm
  • Highway Mileage: 48.16 kmpl
  • Max Power: 17.63 PS @ 9250 rpm
  • Engine Type: SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled
    Mileage of Disc is 48.16 kmpl.

    TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Disc Price

    Disc
    ₹1.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    159.7 cc
    48.16 kmpl
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,13,615
    RTO
    9,855
    Insurance
    9,161
    Accessories Charges
    1,760
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,34,391
    EMI@2,889/mo
    TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Disc Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONS
    Fuel Capacity
    12 L
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Length
    2035 mm
    Wheelbase
    1357 mm
    Kerb Weight
    147 kg
    Height
    1050 mm
    Saddle Height
    800 mm
    Width
    790 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    270 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-110/80-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
    17.15s
    Braking (60-0 Kmph)
    24.64m
    Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
    9.38s
    Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
    9.34s
    Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
    6.68s
    Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
    5.34s
    Quarter Mile
    20.40 s @ 98.91 kmph
    Highway Mileage
    48.16 kmpl
    Braking (80-0 Kmph)
    42.28m
    City Mileage
    53.32 kmpl
    Top Speed
    114 kmph
    Max Power
    17.63 PS @ 9250 rpm
    Stroke
    52.9 mm
    Max Torque
    14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Ignition
    Mapped ignition system
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    10.0:1
    Displacement
    159.7 cc
    Clutch
    Wet, Multi Plate Clutch
    Cooling System
    Oil Cooled
    Engine Type
    SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    5 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    62 mm
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Chassis
    Double cradle Split Synchro Stiff Frame
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Rear Suspension
    Mono Shock
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic Forks
    ABS
    Single Channel
    Console
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Glide Through Technology
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Stepup Seat
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Pilot Lamps
    LED Pilot Lamps
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 8 Ah
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Maintenance Free
    TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Disc EMI
    EMI2,600 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,20,951
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,20,951
    Interest Amount
    35,032
    Payable Amount
    1,55,983

    TVS Apache RTR 160 4V other Variants

    Drum
    ₹1.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    159.7 cc
    48.16 kmpl
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,07,315
    RTO
    8,585
    Insurance
    8,843
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,24,743
    EMI@2,681/mo
