Apache RTR 160 4VPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsOffersDealersEMINews
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Front Left View
View all Images

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

5.0
3 Reviews
Review & Win ₹2000
₹1.25 - 1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

Apache RTR 160 4V Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 164.82 cc

Apache RTR 160 4V: 159.7 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 46.69 kmpl

Apache RTR 160 4V: 45-47.61 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 16.25 ps

Apache RTR 160 4V: 17.55 ps

Speed

Category Average: 114.0 kmph

Apache RTR 160 4V: 114.0 kmph

View all Apache RTR 160 4V Specs and Features

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Latest Update

Latest News:

Considering 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V? Check these alternatives before you make the decision
2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R: Which sports commuter suits you best

Introduction

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is a street bike available in seven variants and a selection of nine colour schemes. It is powered by a 159.7cc BS VI engine, producing 17.30 bhp and 14.73 Nm of torque. The motorcycle is equipped with an anti-lock braking system, supporting both front and rear disc brakes in its higher variants. The entry-level models are fitted with drum brakes. Introduced in 2007, the TVS Apache RTR 160 has remained a consistent choice in its segment, with regular updates over the years. In 2018, TVS launched the RTR 160 4V, with four valves and a streetnaked-inspired design. The latest update comes in the form of a 2024 generational upgrade that brought new colour options and riding modes among other features.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price

Read More Read More Icon
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Apache RTR 160 4V.
VS
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160
Select a feature you want to compare:
Speedometer View
Engine View
Rear Suspension View
Front Right View
Right View
View more
Tap here to expand
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Variants
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V price starts at ₹ 1.25 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.4 Read More
6 Variants Available
Apache RTR 160 4V RM Drum-Black Edition₹1.25 Lakhs*
159 7
114 kmph
Seat Type: Single
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 12V / 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
ABS: Single Channel
Body Graphics
View More
Check Offers
Apache RTR 160 4V Drum₹1.26 Lakhs*
159.7 cc
114 kmph
Seat Type: Single
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Low Battery Indicator
ABS: Single Channel
Body Graphics
View More
Check Offers
Apache RTR 160 4V Disc₹1.29 Lakhs*
159.7 cc
114 kmph
Battery Capacity: 12V / 6 Ah
Seat Type: Single
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Low Battery Indicator
ABS: Single Channel
Body Graphics
View More
Check Offers
Apache RTR 160 4V BT Disc₹1.32 Lakhs*
159.7 cc
114 kmph
Battery Capacity: 12V / 6AH
Seat Type: Single
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Low Battery Indicator
ABS: Single Channel
Body Graphics
View More
Check Offers
Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition₹1.34 Lakhs*
159.7 cc
114 kmph
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
Seat Type: Split
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Low Battery Indicator
Body Graphics
View More
Check Offers
Apache RTR 160 4V Dual Channel ABS₹1.4 Lakhs*
159.7 cc
114 kmph
Seat Type: Split
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
Body Graphics
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Images

25 images
View All Apache RTR 160 4V Images

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Colours

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Racing red
Knight black
Matte black
Metallic blue
Lightning blue
Glossy black
Pearl white

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Specifications and Features

Max Power17.55 PS
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
Max Torque14.73 Nm
Mileage47.61 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine159.7 cc
Max Speed114 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Apache RTR 160 4V specs and features

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V comparison with similar bikes

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid
Hero Xtreme 160R
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
TVS Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Yamaha FZS FI V4
Bajaj Pulsar N160
Bajaj Pulsar N150
₹1.25 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.2 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.45 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.12 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.17 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.34 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.49 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.52 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.31 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.22 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.25 Lakhs*
Check Offers
User Rating
5.0
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.9
3 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
2 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
32 Reviews
User Rating
4.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.4
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.9
6 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
9 Reviews
User Rating
4.9
2 Reviews
Power
17.55 PS
Power
16.04 PS
Power
12.4 PS
Power
15 PS
Power
12.4 PS
Power
17.13 PS
Power
20.82 PS
Power
24.5 PS
Power
12.4 PS
Power
16 PS
Power
14.5 PS
Torque
14.73 Nm
Torque
13.85 Nm
Torque
13.3 Nm
Torque
14 Nm
Torque
13.3 Nm
Torque
15.5 Nm
Torque
17.25 Nm
Torque
21.5 Nm
Torque
13.3 Nm
Torque
14.65 Nm
Torque
13.5 Nm
Engine
159.7 cc
Engine
159.7 cc
Engine
149 cc
Engine
163.2 cc
Engine
149 cc
Engine
177.4 cc
Engine
197.75 cc
Engine
249 cc
Engine
149 cc
Engine
164.82 cc
Engine
149.68 cc
Kerb Weight
146 kg
Kerb Weight
138 kg
Kerb Weight
138 kg
Kerb Weight
139.5 kg
Kerb Weight
135 kg
Kerb Weight
140 kg
Kerb Weight
152 kg
Kerb Weight
164 kg
Kerb Weight
136 kg
Kerb Weight
152 kg
Kerb Weight
145 kg
Length
2035 mm
Length
2085 mm
Length
2000 mm
Length
2029 mm
Length
1990 mm
Length
2085 mm
Length
2050 mm
Length
-
Length
1990 mm
Length
-
Length
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Currently viewingApache RTR 160 4V vs Apache RTR 160Apache RTR 160 4V vs FZ-S Fi HybridApache RTR 160 4V vs Xtreme 160RApache RTR 160 4V vs FZ-FI V3Apache RTR 160 4V vs Apache RTR 180Apache RTR 160 4V vs Apache RTR 200 4VApache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar N250Apache RTR 160 4V vs FZS FI V4Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar N160Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar N150
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Offers
Delhi
Bring Home Tvs Apache Series at Low Down Payment o...
Applicable on apachertr1604vrm-drum-black-edition & 5 more variants
Expired
View Offer
View All Offers

TVS Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
BAJWA AUTOMOTIVES PRIVATE LIMITED
51-A &Amp; 52-East Krishna Nagar, Main Jagatpuri Road, Shahdara, Delhi 110051
+91 - 9910730008
BINSAR AUTOMOBILES
954/E, 100 Foota Road, Babarpur Extn. Shahadra, Delhi 110032
+91 - 9318436799
Balaji TVS
E2/244, Shastri Nagar, Opp Metro Pillar No 168, Central Delhi, Delhi 110052
+91 - 9717477128
DYNAMIC MOTORS PVT LTD
C-3 Milap Nagar Old Pankha Road, Nr. - Himalaya Sagar Sbi Bank, Uttam Nagar, Delhi 110059
+91 - 7290041357
BAJWA AUTOMOBILES
X/1578, Satnam Road, Jheel Market, Khuranja, Delhi 110051
+91 - 9818905302
BINSAR AUTOMOBILES
B-314, Main Road, Mandoli Chungi Extn, Delhi 110093
+91 - 9318436799
See All TVS Dealers in Delhi

Popular TVS Bikes

View all TVS Bikes
View all Upcoming TVS Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V EMI

Select Variant:
RM Drum-Black Edition
159. 7 cc |
₹ 1.25 Lakhs*
Select Variant
RM Drum-Black Edition
159. 7 cc |
₹1.25 Lakhs*
Drum
159.7 cc | 17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm
₹1.26 Lakhs*
Disc
159.7 cc | 17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm
₹1.29 Lakhs*
BT Disc
159.7 cc | 17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm
₹1.32 Lakhs*
Special Edition
159.7 cc | 17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm
₹1.34 Lakhs*
Dual Channel ABS
17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm | 114 kmph | 114 km
₹1.4 Lakhs*
EMI ₹2284.81/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V User Reviews & Ratings

5
3 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
0
5 rating
3
Write a Review
Comfortable Ride and Seating
I've been riding my Apache bike for over a year now, and I must say, it's been an absolute thrill! This bike perfectly blends style, performance, and comfort. From the moment I took it for a spin, I knew I had made the right choice The Apache's 160cc engine is a powerhouse, delivering a smooth and refined riding experience. The bike accelerates quickly, and the throttle response is instant. The suspension is well-tuned, soaking up bumps and potholes with ease. One of the standout features of the Apache is its handling. The bike is incredibly agile, making it a joy to ride on twisty roads. The brakes are also top-notch, providing ample stopping power. In terms of styling, the Apache is a head-turner. The sleek and sporty design is sure to grab attention on the road. The instrument cluster is also well-designed, providing all the necessary information at a glance. Overall, I'm thoroughly impressed with my Apache bike. It's a fantastic machine that's perfect for both daily commuting and weekend getaways. If you're in the market for a reliable and performance-packed bike, look no further than the Apache. *Pros:* - Excellent performance and handling - Comfortable ride and seating - Stylish and sporty design - Reliable and fuel-efficient engine *Cons:* None!By: Sheshant kumar (Feb 5, 2025)
Read Full Review
Perfect Highway Cruiser
It delivers excellent performance and offers the best sporty feeling with good mileage. This bike is the best in its segment.By: ABINASH (Dec 19, 2024)
Read Full Review
A perfect mid range bike
Styling of this bike is very good. On highways it delivers milage of 40 kmpl and in cities 43-44 kmpl. Pickup of this bike also very good.By: Manoj Rana (Jun 1, 2024)
Read Full Review

Explore Other Options

Sports Naked Bikes
Sports Naked Bikes Under 2 Lakhs
Upcoming Sports Naked Bikes
Cars & BikesNew BikesTVS BikesTVS Apache RTR 160 4V