Introduction

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is a street bike available in seven variants and a selection of nine colour schemes. It is powered by a 159.7cc BS VI engine, producing 17.30 bhp and 14.73 Nm of torque. The motorcycle is equipped with an anti-lock braking system, supporting both front and rear disc brakes in its higher variants. The entry-level models are fitted with drum brakes. Introduced in 2007, the TVS Apache RTR 160 has remained a consistent choice in its segment, with regular updates over the years. In 2018, TVS launched the RTR 160 4V, with four valves and a streetnaked-inspired design. The latest update comes in the form of a 2024 generational upgrade that brought new colour options and riding modes among other features.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is available in seven variants, with prices starting at ₹1,24,870 (ex-showroom) for the RM Drum (Black Edition) and going up to ₹1,39,990 (ex-showroom) for the Dual Channel ABS variant with USD. The standard Drum variant is priced at ₹1,25,670 (ex-showroom), while the Disc variant costs ₹1,29,170 (ex-showroom). The Apache RTR 160 4V 4V BT Disc variant is available at ₹1,32,470 (ex-showroom) with additional Bluetooth-connectivity features. There is an additional Special Edition model which comes priced at ₹1,33,970 (ex-showroom).

When was the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched?

The TVS Apache RTR 160 was first introduced in India in 2007 and has seen consistent production since its launch. The four-valve version was launched in 2018 and it arrived with a design inspired by the bigger Apache RTR 200 4V. On December 9, 2023, the RTR 160 4V received its latest upgrade at the 2023 MotoSoul motorcycle and music festival. This update introduced a Lightning Blue and Matte Black body colour schemes with new riding modes while retaining the core mechanical components.

How many variants and colour options of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V are available?

There are nine colour options available with the RTR 160 4V, which are Matte Black (new), Matte Black, Granite Grey, Pearl White, Glossy Black, Lightning Blue, Knight Black, Metallic Blue, and Racing Red.

What features are available in the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V?

The Apache RTR 160 4V comes equipped with a LED headlight with DRLs and a LED taillight, while the turn indicators use halogen bulbs. It is fitted with a digital instrument console that varies by variant, The higher-end variants offer Bluetooth connectivity with smartphones, enabling turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts, crash notifications, and lean angle information. The bike is equipped with single-channel Super-Moto ABS as standard while the top-spec variants are equipped with dual-channel ABS.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V?

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is powered by a 159.7cc BS VI-compliant engine that delivers 17.30 bhp at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque of 14.73 Nm at 7,250 rpm. The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox, offering a smooth and controlled riding experience. The motorcycle's braking system includes a 270 mm front disc and a rear brake setup that varies by variant—either a 130 mm drum or a 200 mm disc. The top two variants get a 240 mm rear disc brake.

The RTR 160 4V is built on a double-cradle frame, supported by telescopic front forks and a monoshock suspension at the rear. The range-topping variant gets 37 mm USD forks at the front. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels, fitted with a 90/90 section tyre at the front and a 110/80 section tyre at the rear for the drum brake variants. The disc brake variants with tubeless radial tyres get a wider 130/70 section tyre at the rear. The Apache RTR 160 4V’s top speed is rated at 107 kmph.

What is the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V’s mileage?

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V brings an ARAI-claimed mileage of 45 kmpl. In contrast, the Apache RTR 160 2V gives an ARAI-claimed 47 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary based on riding style, road conditions, and overall maintenance.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V?

The Apache RTR 160 4V has a ground clearance of 180 mm and its kerb weight stands at 138 kg. It weighs 144 kg for the dual-channel ABS variant and 146 kg for the top variant with USD forks. The seat height is set at 790 mm.

What bikes does the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V rival in its segment?

In the competitive 160 cc street bike segment, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V faces rivals such as the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V and Bajaj Pulsar NS160.