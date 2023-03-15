HT Auto
TVS Apache RTR 160 On Road Price in Pondicherry

1 - 1.11 Lakhs
TVS Apache RTR 160 on Road Price in Delhi

TVS Apache RTR 160 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 1.12 Lakhs. The on road price for TVS Apache RTR 160 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.15 Lakhs in Delhi.

TVS Apache RTR 160 Variant Wise Price List

Front Disc
₹1.12 Lakhs On-Road Price
159.7 cc
45.0 kmpl
15.53 PS @ 8400 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,02,315
RTO
850
Insurance
8,759
On-Road Price in Pondicherry
1,11,924
EMI@2,406/mo
Rear Disc
₹1.15 Lakhs On-Road Price
159.7 cc
45.0 kmpl
15.53 PS @ 8400 rpm
View breakup

TVS Apache RTR 160 Specifications and Features

Front Disc
SPECIFICATIONS FEATURES
Fuel Capacity
12 L
Load Capacity
130 kg
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
2085 mm
Wheelbase
1300 mm
Kerb Weight
139 kg
Height
1105 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
730 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-110/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
15.53 PS @ 8400 rpm
Stroke
52.9 mm
Max Torque
13.9 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
IDI-Dual Mode Digital Ignition
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.5:1
Displacement
159.7 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
SI, 4- stroke, Air- Cooled
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
62 mm
No of Cylinders
1
Chassis
Double Cradle Synchro STIFF
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Monotube Inverted Gas-filled shox (MIG) with spring aid
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks with Hydraulic Dampers
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tachometer
Analogue
ABS
Single Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Analogue and Digital
Additional Features
Glide Through Technology, Remora Tyres
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Pilot Lamps
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Alternator
AC Generator
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen With AHO
Battery Type
Maintenance Free
