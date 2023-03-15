TVS Apache RTR 160 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 1.27 Lakhs. The on road price for TVS Apache RTR 160 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.34 Lakhs in Delhi. The lowest price model is TVS Apache RTR 160 Front Disc and the most priced model is TVS Apache RTR 160 Rear Disc. Visit your nearest TVS Apache RTR 160 dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers. TVS Apache RTR 160 on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants....Read MoreRead Less